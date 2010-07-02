What's new

Mirage, F-7PG and other combat aircrafts

what are the Mirage, F7pg and other combat aircrafts except Jf-17 and F-16 capable of and what threat can they pose to IAF??
 
they are outdated and do not pose any threat to iaf.thanks to PAF now they are acquiring new aircrafts.but it will take some time.iaf is too big and now they are inducting more aircrafts.even their MIG-21bison is very efficient air crafts,and night capable.we have high quality pilots but they must be complemented with good aircrafts than only we can compare ourselves ti iaf.the process for induction in PAF has started but would love to see an european fighter than a Chinese one.
 
f-7pgs are same as MIG-21 dude even f-7 has new air frame then MIGs and do you check the record of nig-21 crash rate? our f-7s are main interceptors on all over Pakistan . abut mirages you know some thing what shape they got after rose upgrade? they can fire cruse missiles ans BVRs with air refueling they are working horses bro. you underestimate them because they are old then you have to know f-7s are newer then our our f-16 and mirages 50 which we got from Libya they was brand new. there is much much power in these air crafts. yes they have to be replace but mirage rose and f-7pg will never grab as you think.you know who much they are 400 jets.just think again.
 
f-7pgs are same as MIG-21 dude even f-7 has new air frame then MIGs and do you check the record of nig-21 crash rate? our f-7s are main interceptors on all over Pakistan . abut mirages you know some thing what shape they got after rose upgrade? they can fire cruse missiles ans BVRs with air refueling they are working horses bro. you underestimate them because they are old then you have to know f-7s are newer then our our f-16 and mirages 50 which we got from Libya they was brand new. there is much much power in these air crafts. yes they have to be replace but mirage rose and f-7pg will never grab as you think.you know who much they are 400 jets.just think again.
hello sir i have a question to you if you give me answer thanks in advance. sir when we enter/replace jf-17 in PAF whole F7s and mirages will be ground or some will be remain in paf fleet.

regards :pakistan:
 
they are outdated and do not pose any threat to iaf.thanks to PAF now they are acquiring new aircrafts.but it will take some time.iaf is too big and now they are inducting more aircrafts.even their MIG-21bison is very efficient air crafts,and night capable.we have high quality pilots but they must be complemented with good aircrafts than only we can compare ourselves ti iaf.the process for induction in PAF has started but would love to see an european fighter than a Chinese one.
Kafir hai Toa karta hai Shamsheer per bharosa; Momin hai to Bai Taigh bhi larrta hai sipahi.


i am sure our boys can handle any pressure when put to the test.......
 
dude mig -21 bison is day/night capable/BVR/better radar than f-7
i agree crash rate (due to age and during training ).but mig -21 bison crash rate is very small.
first post and start :rofl:

so you think f-7s are not going to be upgrade ? they got better radar and avioncs with new air frames. abut mig-21 there is nothing worse then this that a country still fly them even this bird kill 300 poilets and civils with label of flying coffen:lol:
 
hello sir i have a question to you if you give me answer thanks in advance. sir when we enter/replace jf-17 in PAF whole F7s and mirages will be ground or some will be remain in paf fleet.

regards :pakistan:
Till 2015 atleast 150 jf-17 would be inducted in PAF and would replace Mirages and F-7's. However some Mirages and F-7's might still be in the use after 2015 for some years.

:)
 
Hi, the IAF MiG-21 Bison is BVR capable and went through a comprehensive electronics and radar upgrade, only the engine was not changed. It is a potent platform. The PAF needs to urgently replace its F-7s and Mirages with the JF-17. The Mirages have been upgraded and the F-7PG is a new platform, but still will show their age in a few years. Thanks!
 
However some Mirages and F-7's might still be in the use after 2015 for some years.

:)
I cant understand why people underestimate the mirages and F-7's...How bad can they be....
F-7 is a good interceptor and mirage can carry almost anything what more do you want.
 
hello sir i have a question to you if you give me answer thanks in advance. sir when we enter/replace jf-17 in PAF whole F7s and mirages will be ground or some will be remain in paf fleet.

regards :pakistan:
Rose upgraded mirages will be dedicated to PN. PG's will remain in service till 2020 as they r inducted in 2002. And simple F7 air guards wil b gifted to bangladesh .
 
Rose upgraded mirages will be dedicated to PN. PG's will remain in service till 2020 as they r inducted in 2002. And simple F7 air guards wil b gifted to bangladesh .
they no need gift and we no need to give them because last time we gift them and they lose it in flood water. so batter gift to someone else.:D
 

