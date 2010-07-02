Mirage, F-7PG and other combat aircrafts

mourning sage
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2010
- Messages
- 739
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
what are the Mirage, F7pg and other combat aircrafts except Jf-17 and F-16 capable of and what threat can they pose to IAF??
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
New Recruit
New Recruit
f-7pgs are same as MIG-21 dude even f-7 has new air frame then MIGs and do you check the record of nig-21 crash rate? our f-7s are main interceptors on all over Pakistan . abut mirages you know some thing what shape they got after rose upgrade? they can fire cruse missiles ans BVRs with air refueling they are working horses bro. you underestimate them because they are old then you have to know f-7s are newer then our our f-16 and mirages 50 which we got from Libya they was brand new. there is much much power in these air crafts. yes they have to be replace but mirage rose and f-7pg will never grab as you think.you know who much they are 400 jets.just think again.
f-7pgs are same as MIG-21 dude
they are outdated and do not pose any threat to iaf.thanks to PAF now they are acquiring new aircrafts.but it will take some time.iaf is too big and now they are inducting more aircrafts.even their MIG-21bison is very efficient air crafts,and night capable.we have high quality pilots but they must be complemented with good aircrafts than only we can compare ourselves ti iaf.the process for induction in PAF has started but would love to see an european fighter than a Chinese one.
dude mig -21 bison is day/night capable/BVR/better radar than f-7
i agree crash rate (due to age and during training ).but mig -21 bison crash rate is very small.
hello sir i have a question to you if you give me answer thanks in advance. sir when we enter/replace jf-17 in PAF whole F7s and mirages will be ground or some will be remain in paf fleet.
regards
hello sir i have a question to you if you give me answer thanks in advance. sir when we enter/replace jf-17 in PAF whole F7s and mirages will be ground or some will be remain in paf fleet.
regards
However some Mirages and F-7's might still be in the use after 2015 for some years.
hello sir i have a question to you if you give me answer thanks in advance. sir when we enter/replace jf-17 in PAF whole F7s and mirages will be ground or some will be remain in paf fleet.
regards
Rose upgraded mirages will be dedicated to PN. PG's will remain in service till 2020 as they r inducted in 2002. And simple F7 air guards wil b gifted to bangladesh .
dude mig -21 bison is day/night capable/BVR/better radar than f-7
i agree crash rate (due to age and during training ).but mig -21 bison crash rate is very small.