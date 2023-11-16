Confirmed : PAF Negotiating For L-15 LIFT Aircrafts !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2009
- Messages
- 41,260
- Reaction score
- 181
- Country
- Location
The news was circulating when the L-15s were seen flying from Karachi to Islamabad and then on to Dubai. Furthermore it's said they would be stopping in Pakistan during their return flight.
Breaking : CATIC has confirmed to correspondents during Dubai Air Show 2023 that Pakistan is in formal negotiations for acquisition of L-15 LIFT fighters to replace its aging F-7PG fighters which are currently used to carry out Operational Conversion of PAF Pilots.