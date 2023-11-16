What's new

Confirmed : PAF Negotiating For L-15 LIFT Aircrafts !

1700133767244.png

The news was circulating when the L-15s were seen flying from Karachi to Islamabad and then on to Dubai. Furthermore it's said they would be stopping in Pakistan during their return flight.

Breaking : CATIC has confirmed to correspondents during Dubai Air Show 2023 that Pakistan is in formal negotiations for acquisition of L-15 LIFT fighters to replace its aging F-7PG fighters which are currently used to carry out Operational Conversion of PAF Pilots.

20231116_111337.jpg
 
Finally a replacement for the flying pipe!
 
They flew from Nur Khan to Masroor, and not the other way around.
They are meant for UAEAF and won't be coming back. :)
 
Zephyrus said:
They flew from Nur Khan to Masroor, and not the other way around.
They are meant for UAEAF and won't be coming back. :)
Click to expand...
The two seen in OP were captured in the morning flying out of Karachi and by midday guys were reporting seen them landing at Nur Khan.
@Trailer23 mentioned that they will be stopping back in Pakistan.
Surely the display como Is not for UAEAF.
 

