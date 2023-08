Mental Health Corner

Thanks... @jaibi I am on meds for OCD and am doing pretty good... Never taken CBT though started recently but I don't think its addressing to my specific needs. Psychotherapy doesn't work for me also ( I am good at arguments and well its difficult to talk through me).Anyway, I think ERP but more importantly hypotherapy will help me addressing a specific phobia but that is upto a psychologist to decide (but the problem is, I don't think there are any specialist here).Anyway, so the thing is I am aware of myself and I even know what steps are necessary to improve myself....but my main problem is implementing. I don't act on things which I know I should and thus I reached out to psychologists again.P.S: Anyway, Just stated my situation to ease other memebers to open up. Its again pointed out that this thread is just a general place to talk, ease up about your lives and connect with others familiarizing about their problems too. For your own benefit, please seek professional help if you are having mental problems or if the stresses in life becomes unbearable.