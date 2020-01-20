Mental Health Corner

Greetings everyone,



I'm creating this thread because I feel that there is a need for it on our lovely digital abode. Current affairs, local problems, life's miseries do leave us feeling drained and disturbed sometimes. Plus, there seems to be a stigma regarding addressing mental health issues or asking for counseling when it's felt in our region at least.



This thread is not intended to be a replacement of therapy (that needs to be done one on one) but a place to be at where you voice your concerns and be heard; hopefully end up being pointed in the right direction if you it is needed.



I humbly ask all members of the forum not to abuse this thread nor anyone in it.



I'm a Psychologist with half a decade of experience and I will personally respond as much as I can. Post whatever you feel like though if it's too traumatic then, ask for a private conversation.



Hope it helps, happy foruming and keep smiling.

PS kindly tag me so I get the notification. Thank you!