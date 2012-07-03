MADE IN UAE

What's new

UAVs
YABHON UNITED 40

united-40_uavcmwagner3_web.jpg


Overview
UNITED 40 is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, designed and manufactured by ADCOM Systems for strategic missions including:


&#8226; Near real time (NRT) combat assessment
&#8226; Battle damage assessment (BDA)
&#8226; Intelligence preparation of the battlefield
&#8226; Special operations, reconnaissance operations and humanitarian aid
&#8226; Border surveillance and communications relay.

The ultra-long endurance of the UNITED 40 comes from its glider-like, high aspect ratio wings. It can carry a gimbaled camera platforms.

Specifications:
Wingspan
20 m 65.61 ft
Length
11.13 m 36.54 ft
Height
4.38 m 14.37 ft
Total lifting area 24.3 sqm 261.56 sqft
Empty weight
520 kg 1146 lb
Max. take-off weight
1500 kg 3306 lb
Payload weight
1000 kg 2204 lb
Fuel tank capacity 900 lt 237 gallon
Power
Hybrid
&#8226; Main engine: 115 hp
&#8226; Electric power : 80 hp

Flight Performance:
Stall speed 50 km/h [14 m/s] 26 kt
Cruise speed 75-220 km/h [20-60 m/s] 40-120 kt
Endurance 120 hrs
Ceiling 7000 m 23000 ft

Payloads:

&#8226; Two gyro-stabilized platforms
&#8226; 4 PODs located under wings with 100kg weight capability each
&#8226; SAR and sonar terrain avoidance

united-40-500-1.jpg


YABHON SMART EYE 1
3.jpg

Overview

SMART EYE 1 is a high performance UAV optimized for efficient cruise with high aspect-ratio wings and laminar airfoils.
The flying qualities are superb; it is very stable, good turbulence resistance and docile stall.
Climb is excellent, even at a high angle of attack.
Due to the small dimension it can be used as tactical UAV."

pecifications:
Wingspan
4.4 m 14.4 ft
Length
3.26 m 10.7 ft
Height
0.9 m 2.95 ft
Total lifting area 2.4 sqm 25.83 sqft
Fuselage length 3.0 m 9.84 ft
Empty weight
50 kg 110 lb
Max. take-off weight
100 kg 220 lb
Payload weight
20 - 40 kg 44 - 88 lb
Fuel tank capacity 20 lt 5.2 gallon
Power 2 x 17 hp

Flight Performance:
Stall speed 70 km/h [19 m/s] 37 kt
Cruise speed 150 km/h [41 m/s] 80 kt
Endurance 2 hrs
Ceiling 3000 m 9800 ft
smartEye1_main.JPG



YABHON SMART EYE
Specs.png

Overview
SMART EYE is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, designed and manufactured by ADCOM Systems for strategic missions including:

&#8226; Near real time (NRT) combat assessment
&#8226; Battle damage assessment (BDA)
&#8226; Intelligence preparation of the battlefield
&#8226; Special operations, reconnaissance operations and humanitarian aid
&#8226; Border surveillance and communications relay
The ultra-long endurance of the SMART EYE comes from its glider-like, high aspect ratio wings. It can carry two gimbaled camera platforms.

Features:

&#8226; Full autonomous operation with advanced FCU system
&#8226; High glide ratio 30:1
&#8226; Mission pre-planning capability, online mission profile update and recording
&#8226; Wide range of payload sensors including IR, thermal imager LDRF, and EO sensors
&#8226; Retractable, steerable nose wheel for optimal operation
&#8226; Capability to update third party SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar)

Specifications
Wingspan
21 m 68.9 ft
Length
7 m 22.97 ft
Height
2 m 6.5 ft
Empty weight
450 kg 992 lb
Max. take-off weight
1000 kg 2205 lb
Payload weight
70 - 550 kg 154 - 1212 lb
Fuel tank capacity 900 lt 237 gallon
Power 80/100/115 hp



Flight Performance
Stall speed 55 km/h [15 m/s] 30 kt
Cruise speed 65-130 km/h [18-36 m/s] 35-70 kt
Maximum speed 222 km/h [62 m/s] 120 kt
Endurance 120 hrs
Ceiling 7300 m 24000 ft

Payload
Wide range of payload sensors including:
&#8226; Two gyro-stabilized platforms
&#8226; 4 PODs located under wings with 100kg weight capability each
&#8226; SAR and sonar terrain avoidance

SE-6.JPG


YABHON-H
Screenshot-yabhon-aludra.png


Overview


YABHON-H is a high performance, efficient canard UAV. YABHON-H uses the very latest aerodynamic technology, high
aspect-ratio double delta wing with laminar airfoils optimized for efficient cruise.

YABHON-H UAV has responsive ailerons, good turbulence resistance, excellent "hands off" stability anddocile stall. Those features make its flying qualities superior.
Climb is excellent even at a high angle of attack. Due to the small dimensions, it can be used as tactical UAV,
launched from shipboard or land with a small conventional launcher system and recovered by parachute.
ctrmyabhonaludramk2uasl.jpg
 
All based on Israeli, European and American technology. Just being produced in UAE, like Apples are produced in China.

International Golden Group (IGG), a defence supplier based in Abu Dhabi, has signed an agreement with a US manufacturer to be its agent in marketing Predator surveillance drones to the UAE.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and IGG are to begin talks with the UAE Armed Forces about the Emirates purchasing the unmanned aircraft. The UAE would join the US and a select group of its allies in using the technology.

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding and hope to agree a deal with the Armed Forces this year," Emad Arikat, the deputy chief executive of IGG, said yesterday.

The agreement marks a shift in US policy on the Predator. Until now, sales of the aircraft to other governments have been severely restricted.

General Atomics has been given the go-ahead to sell an unarmed version of the craft, called the Predator XP, or Export.

The XP has the same physical dimensions and capabilities as the US air force's original Predator, but without weapons.

"We have been previously restricted to whom we could sell the aircraft," said Christopher Ames, the director of strategic development at General Atomics. "But we have worked very hard to get the authorisation to sell the Predator XP."

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is one of the most advanced defence systems in the field of intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance.

It can circle high above a battlefield and provide live video and other imagery to military staff in command centres kilometres from the action.

"First and foremost, our focus is to provide this capability to the UAE Armed Forces," Mr Ames said.

In addition to the Predator, General Atomics can also now sell the Grey Eagle, Reaper and Avenger UAVs.

The Predator is said to have spent more hours in the air than any aircraft in the US military. It has come to prominence in recent years as it is being used in an increased number of attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Major Gen Obaid al Ketbi, the spokesman for the UAE Armed Forces at the International Defence Exhibition (Idex), which ended yesterday in Abu Dhabi, said the Armed Forces had not yet begun discussions with IGG and General Atomics on the Predator.

But new forms of technology are certainly on the Armed Forces radar. The UAE military committed nearly Dh3 billion (US$817 million) to cyber networks, communications and intelligence at Idex this week.

Major Gen al Ketbi said the Armed Forces were "paying more attention" to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The biggest deal of the week was signed between the UAE and a local defence intelligence company, Emiraje Systems. The company is a joint venture between C4 Advanced Solutions (C4AS) and the European defence company Cassidian.

The UAE will pay Emiraje Dh2bn to upgrade command and control systems for the country's military assets. C4AS was awarded a deal to develop military communications networks in the Emirates.

Under the Dh889.7m deal, C4AS, a locally owned company, will also train communications technicians.
Click to expand...

UAE to buy Predator drones - The National
 
One thing is for sure UAE and Saudi are very successfull developed countries

Both of these countries produce some of the best products in the world

The rules of UAE have made it a safe Heaven for all peace loving Humans

UAE has converted a desert into a well developed and recycled country

Kingdoms are judges by the satisfaction of its people

Emirates has always thought of its people and then itself that's why its the home of millions away from theirs

One thing is for sure as my Arab friends tell me if WAR is broken in UAE then Pakistanis will be the first to defend this beautiful country called UAE.
 
UAVs

YABHON-RX
RX-1.jpg

Overview
YABHON-RX is a tactical UAV used for day and night surveillance, search and rescue, border control, environmental monitoring and related unmanned missions.The airframe consists of a mid wing configuration with pod fuselage, single pusher engine, twin boom tail unit and fully retractable landing gear.

The airframe is made mainly as a sandwich of high density structural foam between glass fiber/epoxy skins. Airframe modules can be assembled easily in the field.

YABHON-RX is intended to be operated from a launcher and designed for fully automatic take-off and landing. An emergency parachute system provides full safety if power or command link failed.

Specifications
Wingspan
5.8 m 19 ft
Length
3.75 m 12.3 ft
Height
1 m 3.28 ft
Empty weight
70 kg 154 lb
Max. take-off weight
160 kg 352 lb
Payload weight
50 kg 110 lb
Fuel tank capacity 50 lt 13 gallon
Power 50 hp


Flight Performance
Stall speed 75 km/h [20 m/s] 40 kt
Cruise speed 204 km/h [57 m/s] 110 kt
Maximum speed 240 km/h [67 m/s] 130 kt
Climbing rate (sea level) [27 m/s]
Endurance 6 hrs
Ceiling (theoretical) 5500 m 18000 ft
RX-4.jpg


YABHON-R2

R2_a.JPG

Overview:
YABHON-R2 is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, designed and manufactured by ADCOM Systems for tactical missions including real time day and night reconnaissance and surveillance, search and rescue, border surveillance, remote area monitoring and other similar missions.
YABHON-R2 is designed for short take off and landing using a semi-prepared short runway. It can land on wheels or by emergency parachute system.


Specifications:
Wingspan
8.5 m 27.89 ft
Length
5.5 m 18.04 ft
Height
2.3 m 7.55 ft
Effective wing area 12 sqm 129 sqft
Empty weight
385 kg 849 lb
Max. take-off weight
650 kg 1433 lb
Payload weight
30 - 270 kg 66 - 595 lb
Fuel tank capacity 270 lt 71 gallon
Engine Type Rotax 914 UL3
Power 84.5 kw / 115 hp
Chassis Retractable

Flight Performance:
Stall speed without flaps 93 km/h [26 m/s] 50.5 kt
Cruise speed 120-200 km/h [33-55 m/s] 65-107 kt
Max speed 250 km/h [69 m/s] 135 kt
Landing speed with released flaps
85 km/h [23 m/s] 45 kt
Endurance
30 hrs
Ceiling 6700 m 22,000 ft
Voltage of onboard network 24 w
Onboard Alternator 1.5 kw

Payloads:
Wide range of payload sensors including:

&#8226; IR
&#8226; Thermal imager
&#8226; LDFR
&#8226; EO sensors
20111118075718746.jpg



YABHON-R

Overview
138881419.BMEDAm2m.DubaiAirshow2009118.jpg

YABHON-R is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, designed and manufactured by ADCOM Systems for tactical missions including real time day and night reconnaissance and surveillance, search and rescue, border surveillance, remote area monitoring and other similar missions.

YABHON-R is designed for short take off and landing using a semi-prepared short runway. It can land on wheels or by emergency parachute system.


Features
&#8226; Fully autonomous operation with ADCOM 3D FCU system for auto Navigation
&#8226; Mission pre-planning capability, online mission profile update and recording
&#8226; Wide range of payload sensors including IR, thermal imager, LDRF, and EO sensors
&#8226; Retractable, steerable nose wheel for optimal operation
&#8226; Capability to update third party SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar)


Specifications
Wingspan
6.5 m 21.3 ft
Length
5 m 16.4 ft
Height
2 m 6.5 ft
Total lifting area 8 sqm 86 sqft
Fuselage length 4 m 13.1 ft
Empty weight
270 kg 595 lb
Max. take-off weight
570 kg 1257 lb
Payload weight
60 -120 kg 132 - 463 lb
Fuel tank capacity 240 lt 63 gallon
Power 80/100 hp
Flight Performance
Stall speed 92 km/h [25 m/s] 50 kt
Cruise speed 120-240 km/h [33-66 m/s] 65-130 kt
Endurance 27 hrs
Ceiling 6700 m 22000 ft


Payloads
Wide range of payload sensors including:
IR
Thermal Imager
LDRF
EO sensors
015.png
 
ARIAL TARGETS

YABHON-HMD
Overview.jpg

Overview
YABHON-HMD is high performance, high maneuverability and high altitude jet engine target. Powered by jet turbine, the airframe is capable of long endurance with high performance.

The target can be launched from shipboard or land with a conventional launcher system, no boosters [RATO] are required. The big internal volume allows to carry wide range of payloads like passive and active radar augmenters, smoke and infrared cartridges, miss distance indicators, low altitude flight devices, transponders.

YABHON-HMD is designed to be used as target for antiaircraft guns, surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles.





Specifications
Wingspan
3.38 m 11 ft
Length
4.32 m 14.1 ft
Height
0.66 m 2.18 ft
Empty weight
105 kg 231 lb
Max. take-off weight
220 kg 485 lb
Payload weight
25 kg 55 lb
Fuel tank capacity 110 lt 29 gallon


Flight Performance
Stall speed (sea level) 162 km/h [45 m/s] 87 kt
Cruise speed 450-648 km/h [125-180 m/s] 242-349 kt
Operating speed 0.55 -0.67 mach
Maximum speed 800 km/h [222 m/s] 432 kt
Climbing rate (sea level) [30 m/s]
Endurance 60 min
Ceiling (practical) 8000 m 26200 ft
Ceiling (theoretical) 9500 m 31100 ft

Payloads
Wide range of payload sensors including:

Smoke.
IR flares.
Passive or active radar augmenters
Luneberg lens.

YABHON-GRN
GRN1_C.jpg


Overview

YABHON-GRN 1 is an advanced new generation high performance aerial target. Powered by efficient jet turbines, the airframe is capable of long endurance with high performance.

The target can be launched from shipboard or land with a conventional launcher system, no boosters [RATO] are required. The big internal volume allows to carry wide range of payloads like passive and active radar augmenters, smoke and infrared cartridges, miss distance indicators, low altitude flight devices and transponders.
YABHON-GRN 1 is designed to be used as an advanced target for air-to-air or ground-to-air missile systems.




Specifications
Wingspan
2.31 m 7.6 ft
Length
3.72 m 12.2 ft
Length with pitot
3.92 m 12.8 ft
Height
0.71 m 2.3 ft
Empty weight
80 kg 176 lb
Max. take-off weight
220 kg 485 lb
Payload weight
40 kg 88 lb
Fuel tank capacity 125 lt 33 gallon


Flight Performance
Stall speed (sea level) 162 km/h [45 m/s] 88 kt
Cruise speed 468-792 km/h [130 - 220 m/s] 253-428 kt
Operating speed 0.6 - 0.84 mach
Maximum speed 1000 km/h [278 m/s] 540 kt
Climbing rate (sea level) [42 m/s]
Endurance 90 min
Ceiling (practical) 9000 m 29500 ft
Ceiling (theoretical) 11000 m 36000 ft

Payload
Wide range of payload sensors including:
 Smoke
 IR flares
 Passive or active radar augmenters
 Luneberg lens
Yabhon-GRN.jpg


YABHON-GRN 2

over.jpg

Overview
YABHON-GRN 2 is an advanced new generation high performance aerial target. Powered by efficient dual jet turbines, the airframe is capable of long endurance with high performance. It is a scale-up of YABHON-GRN 1 target.

The target can be launched from shipboard or land with a conventional launcher system, no boosters [RATO] are required. The big internal volume allows to carry wide range of payloads like passive and active radar augmenters, smoke and infrared cartridges, miss distance indicators, low altitude flight devices and transponders.

YABHON-GRN 2 is designed to be used as an advanced target for air-to-air or ground-to-air missile systems.



Specifications
Wingspan
3.3 m 10.8 ft
Length
5 m 16.4 ft
Length with pitot
5.2 m 17 ft
Height
1 m 3.36 ft
Empty weight
180 kg 397 lb
Max. take-off weight
680 kg 1499 lb
Payload weight
200 kg 441 lb
Fuel tank capacity 400 lt 105 gallon


Flight Performance
Stall speed (sea level) 208 km/h [58 m/s] 122 kt
Cruise speed 470-860 km/h [130 - 240 m/s] 254-465 kt
Operating speed 0.6 - 0.8 mach
Maximum speed 930 km/h [260 m/s] 502 kt
Climbing rate (sea level) [24 m/s]
Endurance 2 hrs
Ceiling (practical) 8000 m 26000 ft
Ceiling (theoretical) 9000 m 29500 ft

Payloads
Wide range of payload sensors including:

 Smoke
 IR flares
 Passive or active radar augmenters
 Luneberg lens

YABHON-N
Overview.JPG

Overview
YABHON-N is a flying body target with central body that contributes to total lift area of about 2.92 m2. The YABHON-N
advanced aerodynamic design results in excellent flight characteristics such as superior performances for power ratio
compared to conventional designs. Targets are used as actual aim point for firing.

YABHON-N simulates air defense threat through the use of its on-board equipment. YABHON-N features control system with programmable digital auto pilot, stability control and heading hold feature and improved aerodynamic control surfaces for better stability.

YABHON-N has auto navigation capability, it can be programmed for different flight profiles from ground station.YABHON-N is a reusable drone normally used in training and exercise missions.




Specifications
Wingspan
2.75 m 9.02 ft
Length
3 m 9.8 ft
Height
0.528 m 1.73 ft
Total lifting area 2.9 sqm 31.2 sqft
Empty weight
55 kg 121 lb
Max. take-off weight
100 kg 220 lb
Payload weight
40 kg 88 lb
Fuel tank capacity 20 lt 5.3 gallon
Power 34/50 hp


Flight Performance
Cruise speed 360 km/h [100 m/s] 195 kt
Launch speed 97 km/h [24 m/s] 52 kt
Maximum speed 420 km/h [117 m/s] 227 kt
Initial climbing rate [12 m/s]
Endurance 3 hrs
Ceiling 6000 m 20000 ft
Maneuver capability 6 g

Payloads
Wide range of payload sensors including:
Smoke.
IR flares.
Passive or active radar augmenters
Luneberg lens.
 
CONTINUATION

Support Systems

MainADFLIR.jpg

ADFLIR GYRO-STABILIZED PLATFORM


Overview
Various sensors and payloads can be installed to meet missions and customers requirements. The purpose of gyro-stabilized platform is to perform aerial observation reconnaissance and targeting by means of video devices (VD) working in visible and Infra Red spectrum.
The range of the object is defined by the laser range finder. GPS is part of the payload. It is controlled from the GCS by the payload operator for intelligence gathering.
The payloads can be high resolution video camera, thermal imager, etc.

Functions
 Stabilization of the set position in space of sighting line (SL) of payload
 Holding of SL on the set point of aiming
 Auto tracking of a target
 Rotation regarding to own axes with the set angular speed (search for the target)
 Issue of current SL angle values in terrestrial and aerial vehicle state coordinates
 Checking VD operational data
 Transmission of control commands to payload equipment

Specifications
Accuracy of angular position stabilization against axes Y & Z axes
<0.1 m rad
Azimuth control range 360 deg
Elevation control range +15 -115deg
Maximal angular speed against Y and Z axes 60 deg / sec
Dimensions D x H (mm) *
Weight of platform *
Maximal weight of the installed equipment *

* Depends on customers choice of payload: day or night camera, laser range finder, thermal imager or any additional equipment
ADFLIR-4.png

UAE%2527s+united-40+tandem-wing+armed+drone+Namrod+missile+Adcom+Systems%25E2%2580%2599+latest+unmanned+air+vehicle%252C+the+United+40+%25283%2529.jpg


ADCOM-3D FCU FLIGHT CONTROL UNIT

MainFCU.jpg


Overview


ADCOM-3D FCU is a flight control unit designed with latest electronic technology using advanced digital processing techniques for control and measurements.
This FCU can be used as independent inertial and GPS navigation unit in targets and UAVs.

Features
 Attitude and heading reference correction, using strap down Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) with GPS and 3-axes magnetometer feedback
 Onboard flight data recording
 Air vehicle stabilization and control by user-defined profiles
 Auto Navigation
 Change of flight profile from ground control station at any stage of the flight
 Automatic take-off (Auto launch)
 Automatic landing approach by GPS and laser altimeter (optional)
 Auto Recovery Function
 Fail-safe function (if uplink is interrupted)
 Fault identification and automatic guidance to a preset landing point at emergency cases
 Control of various types of payloads

Specifications

 Max. angular speed: ± 150 deg/s
 Max. acceleration: ± 2 g
 Measurement of static and dynamic pressure
 Independent angle measurement on 3-axes
 Thermal compensation of sensors
 eCAN bus configuration for interfacing servos, transceiver unit, laser altimeter and other peripherals
 3-axes magnetometer interface
 Capability to control up to 16 payloads
 2 serial (RS 232) ports available
 Power supply 918 V @ 300 mA, with over voltage and polarity protection
 Dimensions: 200 x 110 x 50 (mm) (without mounting fittings)
 Weight: 0.9 kg
 Operation temp: -20 to +70o C.


ADCOM-GCS GROUND CONTROL STATION

GCS_Main.jpg


Overview
For the first time, ADCOM Systems has produced a full luxury Ground Control Station (GCS). It can be used to operate single or multiple drones simultaneously.
ADCOM changed traditional approach of deploying ground control station in small trailer. Now all operational equipment is installed in full utility GCS, providing for comfort, power and efficiency.
The ADNAV Ground Control Station, manned by two operators, tracks, commands, controls and communicates with the air vehicles and their payloads. An enhanced mission planner provides flexible tactical mission planning and four modes of auto navigation.

Specifications
 Long range control, radius up to 150 km
 Simultaneous control of up to 7 air vehicles
 Mission planning and control
 Built-in redundancy
 Safe power interruption operation through dual mode supply system
 Artillery adjustment capability
 Flight data recording with mission playback capability
 Full situation awareness
 Point and click navigation
 Automated terrain avoidance warning
 Automatic fault monitoring

Features
 Big operating room can comfortably fit 4 operators
 Dining area for 5 persons
 Sofa for 2 persons
 Gas/electric cooker with an oven
 Several storage cabinets
 Toilet and shower room with water supply for several days mission
 Cloth cupboard, book shelves, several cabinets and drawers
 Sleeping area for 5 persons
 Comfortable driving cabin with A/C
 Several electricity sockets
 Energy saver lighting
 2 powerful air conditioners
 6 windows with curtains and blinds

Power
 External power 220 V
 10 KVA generator, automatically runs if the external power fails
 Batteries can run the command and control systems for 5 hours

Communications
 4 Omni antennas (2 UHF & 2 VHF)
 2 video directional antennas
 1 satellite antenna
 1 satellite TV receiver antenna
GCS-2.JPG

GCS-3-.JPG
 
the first yabhon looks kinda weird shaped , like a hunch back , but the others look good , are they getting armed?

cant wait for Anka to be armed , very good progression from UAE

Anka+UAV.jpg


TAI_Anka_1.jpg
 
Burkan-logo.jpg


Ammunition

Infantry
40MM.jpg

Infantry Ammunition
Round 40mm x 53 HEDP, M9219A2 HV
The Round 40mm HEDP, M9219A2 HV is a dual purpose round which is designed to penetrate at least 50 mm of armor steel at zero angle of obliquity and inflict personnel casualties in the target area. The body is internally embossed to produce fragmentation and also contains a shaped charge with a copper liner to enhance its armor penetration capability. It is fitted with a point initiating base detonating (PIBD) mechanical time fuze
The minimum and maximum arming distances are 14 and 61 meters respectively. The projectile has a maximum range of 2200 meters and an effective range of between 62 and 1500 meters. The rounds are linked together by means of a disintegrating metal belt.
The rounds are designed to be fired from 40mm High Velocity Automatic grenade launchers.

40mm x 46 LV HEDP
40mm HEDP M9219A2 HV
Burnkan%20.jpg



MORTARS
60mm HE
308833_239762806076735_100001290524495_703041_588039927_n.jpg



Artillery Ammunition

Idex2011-GHQ-visitor05.JPG

Idex2011-GHQ-visitor01.JPG

301407_239762842743398_100001290524495_703042_1399856107_n.jpg

155mm ERFB HE BT
The primary role of the Artillery System is to supply indirect fire support to friendly forces in the context of the battlefield space. A secondary role is to supply defensive fire by means of direct fire.
The Artillery System accomplishes its role by launching any series of approved shells, fuzed with a approved fuze, to give the required terminal effect from the ordnance. The shells are propelled to the required muzzle velocity by an approved modular charge system, ignited by a compatible Tube Percussion.
All shells are fitted with:
- Boat-tail that is field interchangeable with a base bleed,
- Lifting plug
- Grummet to protect the driving band and obturator.
Shell 155mm High Explosive (HE) M9603A1, with natural fragmentation has a long range application against soft skinned and anti-personnel targets.
The 155mm HE M9603A1 shell can be fired from any JBMoU compliant 155mm weapon; 39cal, 45cal or 52cal.
 
they can be brother uav's :D its a bit small compared to anka

137096_800.jpg


if every muslim country specialises in something very good , then they can all share and be good on all :d
 
website2.jpg

DSC00220.jpg


Air force bombs

300648_239762922743390_100001290524495_703044_249174777_n.jpg

MK 82 & 84
The MK 80 series bomb is a free-fall, ballistic general purpose bomb. The bomb is usually equipped with the mechanical M904 (nose) and M905 (tail) fuzes or with electronic fuzes such as the FMU-139C/B, the FMU-152/B, the FBM-21 with or without proximity sensor. The MK 80 series Low Drag General Purpose (LDGP) bombs are used in the majority of bombing operations where maximum blast and explosive effects are desired. LDGP bombs are designed to be aerodynamically streamlined. Their cases are relatively light and approximately 45 percent of their complete weight containing is explosive. The MK 80 series bombs are dropped in the free-fall configuration, with Eicher low or high drag fins, or with precision guidance kits.
307834_239762379410111_100001290524495_703035_1287522953_n.jpg


Yabhon Xtrem glide bomb
DSC00198.jpg


Adcom Systems enters the glide bomb market, AIR-TO-SURFACE


Adcom Systems revealed its new Yabhon Xtrem glide bomb during the recent IDEX 2011 exhibition. Located in the ICAD (Industrial City of Abu Dhabi), the company is best known for its Yabhon family of unmanned aerial vehicles and target drones. The new glide bomb is its first foray into the world of guided weapons.


Development of the Yabhon Xtrem glide bomb started in the second half of 2008. The design is intended to be modular and scaleable. The weapon on show was based on a 250 kg 'dumb' bomb, but the company is already working on 500 kg and 1000 kg variants.
 
Caracal F
HGcaracalpistol_042312.jpg

The Caracal F is a modern semi-automatic pistol in 9mmx19. It supports an 18 round magazine and boast unique features such as a short ~8mm trigger pull, extremely low profile slide and bore axis, the combined effect of which is greatly reduced "felt" recoil'. The weapon is available with Caracal propriety 2-dot or 3-dot sights or the Caracal Quick Acquisition Sight System.
IMG_5306pb-1.jpg

uae-caracal10.jpg

DSCN0478.JPG


Caracal C
tabbiga1.jpg

The Caracal C is the compact version of the full size Caracal F. It supports a 15 round magazine within its compact dimensions as well as a tactical rail. It inherits the same low-impulse characteristics of the Caracal F. The weapon is available with the Caracal Quick Acquisition Sight System.

Caracal SC
tabbigima1.jpg

The Caracal SC is the 9mm Sub-Compact model of the pistol family aimed at users who require very concealed carry or high capacity back-up.It retains all the 21st Century technical specifications of the Compact and Full Size models but in an ultra compact, 13 round, package.The Caracal SC will be available to commercial users by fall 2012.
 

