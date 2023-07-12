What's new

Stand-off Loitering Munition of Pakistan

Pakistan's private defense manufacturer Cavalier Group's "Murtajiz M-300" stand-off Loitering Munition.The state of the art loitering attack weapon supports a payload weight of max 30 kg & has a max range of 500 km.It can loiter for 3.5 hours & has attack speed of 250 km/h.


