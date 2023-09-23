What's new

LOKAL - Promoting Tourism in Pakistan | Digitizing Hotels

LOKAL - Promoting Tourism in Pakistan | Digitizing Hotels | Asim Kidwa, CEO and co-founder



In this episode, Uzair talks to Asim Kidwai about Pakistan’s tourism sector and LOKAL, a startup that is helping scaling an affordable tourism ecosystem in the country. We talk about his journey as an entrepreneur, how the startup is growing its presence across Pakistan, and the company’s expansion plans for the GCC.

Asim Kidwai is co-founder and CEO at LOKAL. He graduated from the University of Michigan and was part of the initial team at Kia Motors that was setting up their first automotive assembly plant in Pakistan.

Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:30 About LOKAL
07:05 Modernizing hotels across Pakistan
11:30 State of the tourism industry
14:05 Market growth strategy
19:00 Hiring the right talent
22:45 Growing across Pakistan
30:05 Scaling in an economic crisis
33:55 Reading recommendations
 

