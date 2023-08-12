Signalian
The primary objective of LIMS is to reduce domestic agricultural imports, increase exports, and meet the food needs of the growing population. By providing farmers with simultaneous access to information on climate change, satellite crop monitoring, water, fertilizer, spray focus areas, and direct access to markets, LIMS aims to elevate agricultural practices in Pakistan to new heights.
Agriculture, the backbone of Pakistan's economy, contributes approximately 24 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs around 42 percent of the labor force. Agriculture's significance in Pakistan's economy is evident as it engages approximately 70 percent of its people in direct and indirect agricultural activities.
In an unprecedented move, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with Pakistan Army, has developed and launched Land Information and Management System (LIMS) to promote modern agriculture and revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country. This ambitious initiative marks the first comprehensive government effort to develop the agriculture sector in the country's history.
The primary objective of LIMS is to reduce domestic agricultural imports, increase exports, and meet the food needs of the growing population. By providing farmers with simultaneous access to information on climate change, satellite crop monitoring, water, fertilizer, spray focus areas, and direct access to markets, LIMS aims to elevate agricultural practices in Pakistan to new heights. Through this joint initiative, the government targets to reclaim uncultivated and barren land across the country, fostering socioeconomic development and revitalizing the country’s economy. A qualified planning and monitoring team under a Major General has been appointed as the Director General Strategic Projects (DGSP) to spearhead and supervise the countrywide undertakings.
This ambitious initiative marks the first comprehensive government effort to develop the agricultural sector in the country's history.
Interestingly, armed forces in various countries, including China's People’s Liberation Army, Israeli Defense Forces, and South American armies, have increasingly been involved in nation-building endeavors. @waz For example, China established the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in 1954 to develop multiple sectors, such as agriculture, industry, mining, railway tracks, highways, education, and health services, in its frontier region.
Similarly, since the country's independence, Pakistan Army has actively participated in developing the remote areas, including erstwhile FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Balochistan, interior Sindh, and South Punjab. Their efforts have encompassed various infrastructure development projects, providing educational and healthcare support through CMHs (Combined Military Hospitals) and medical camps and implementing water supply schemes. Noteworthy nation-building projects undertaken by the army include the establishment of defense production sector entities like Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Frontier Works Organization, Heavy Industries Taxila, and Fauji Foundation.
Pakistan Army boasts a disciplined and responsive reservoir of manpower with exceptional organizational ability. Their disciplined and capable manpower is regularly engaged in various essential tasks, including desilting canals, combating natural disasters, and addressing other issues of national importance. They are renowned for their efficiency in undertaking rescue and relief operations during natural disasters. Moreover, they actively participate in significant national endeavors, such as conducting census, combating power theft, and addressing issues with ghost schools. The army also plays a crucial role in planned large-scale afforestation, cultivating vast acreages of wasteland and planting saplings. Their involvement in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors is also evident through the maintenance of animal dairies, agriculture farms, and the breeding of milk-producing animals.
Agriculture, the backbone of Pakistan's economy, contributes approximately 24% to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs around 42% of the labor force.
Despite being an agriculture-based economy and a significant wheat-producing country (ranked 8th globally), Pakistan faces food insecurity, necessitating reliance on imports for essential items such as wheat, sugar, tea, and palm oil. The reasons for this food insecurity are multifaceted, including droughts, floods, extreme weather conditions, and smuggling. The World Food Programme (WFP) reports that a significant portion of the population (18.3%) experiences food insecurity, with a substantial number facing severe food crisis.
Through this joint initiative, the government targets to reclaim uncultivated and barren land across the country, fostering socioeconomic development and revitalizing the Country’s economy.
Through the implementation of LIMS, new canals are projected to reclaim an additional 9 million hectares of uncultivated wasteland. This advanced system will provide real-time information and guidance to farmers concerning water irrigation systems, crop yields, weather forecasts, fertilizers, and modern technologies. To support these initiatives, foreign investments are expected, potentially amounting to 3 billion dollars, from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.
The army plays a crucial role in planned large-scale afforestation, cultivating vast acreages of wasteland and planting saplings. Their involvement in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors is also evident through the maintenance of animal dairies, agriculture farms, and the breeding of milk-producing animals.
In a recent seminar on the green revolution, COAS General Syed Asim Munir assured the nation of Pakistan Army's full support for all initiatives under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), including the Green Pakistan initiatives. Since independence, the army's active involvement in various sectors has significantly contributed to nation-building, and their participation in LIMS is expected to ensure its success. Pakistan Army remains a crucial source of stability, security, defense, and national pride.
In conclusion, LIMS is a landmark initiative that reflects the commitment of Pakistan’s government and Pakistan Army to modernize the agricultural sector and drive socioeconomic development in the country. With the potential to reclaim vast expanses of uncultivated land and provide farmers with essential information and resources, LIMS promises to play a pivotal role in boosting agricultural productivity, reducing food insecurity, and promoting economic growth. The partnership between the government and army underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in nation-building and highlights the army's multifaceted role in various development projects throughout the country’s history. Pakistan Army's continued support and involvement remain essential pillars of stability, security, and national pride as the country progresses toward its vision of a prosperous and self-sufficient agriculture sector.
