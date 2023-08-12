Empowering Pakistan's Economy Through Foreign Investment and Modern Agriculture

Signalian
This article focuses on the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the Land Information and Management System as instrumental initiatives to revitalize Pakistan's economy. This piece explores the potential impact of these initiatives, cooperation with international partners, and the challenges they may face in achieving their objectives.
The LIMS-COE is a project of the government and Pakistan Army to promote modern agriculture, whereas the establishment of LIMS will help revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country.
The establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is undoubtedly a much-needed breath of fresh air for Pakistan's economy, currently grappling with an economic crisis. The civil-military alliance has carefully crafted a comprehensive long-term strategy that seeks to unlock the untapped potential of Pakistan's 240 million people and resource-rich terrain by attracting foreign direct investment. SIFC will be a permanent one-window operation aimed at removing all obstacles, and bureaucratic red tape is what distinguishes the effort from others.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir inaugurated the Land Information and Management System Center of Excellence (LIMS-COE) on July 7, 2023. It is the first comprehensive government initiative for the development of the agricultural sector in the country’s history. LIMS-COE is a project of the government and Pakistan Army to promote modern agriculture, whereas the establishment of LIMS will help revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country.
Major General Shahid Nazeer, who heads the LIMS-COE, told reporters at a briefing, "Aimed at enhancing modern agro-farming utilizing over 9 million hectares of uncultivated wasteland, the LISM-COE has been established under Director General strategic projects of Pakistan Army.”
LIMS will establish direct market connectivity for farmers, enabling them to connect with buyers and access lucrative opportunities. By utilizing modern technologies and techniques on currently unproductive or underutilized agricultural lands, the system will facilitate increased agricultural production contributing to the overall growth of the sector.
Under the banner of LIMS, numerous modern farming projects have been launched, encompassing a total area of 4.4 million acres. These projects are distributed across different provinces, with 1.3 million acres in Punjab, 1.3 million acres in Sindh, 1.1 million acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 0.7 million acres in Balochistan. The project entails the construction of new canals and the adoption of modern irrigation techniques such as drip, sprinkler, and circular irrigation.
Furthermore, LIMS will establish direct market connectivity for farmers, enabling them to connect with buyers and access lucrative opportunities. By utilizing modern technologies and techniques on currently unproductive or underutilized agricultural lands, the system will facilitate increased agricultural production contributing to the overall growth of the sector.
SIFC is envisioned as a permanent one-window operation, dedicated to eliminating obstacles and bureaucratic red tape, setting it apart from other initiatives. To ensure optimal results, three special committees have been established:
▪ Apex Committee. Consisting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, and Federal Ministers, the Apex Committee will convene monthly to oversee the overall operations.
▪ Executive Committee. Minister for Planning will lead the committee, and the Ministers of Defense, Petroleum, and IT will be a part of it. Provincial Chief Secretaries, the Secretary of Board of Investment, and Secretaries of Provincial Ministries will also be part of the Executive Committee.
▪ Implementation Committee. The committee will meet every week, which will be led by a Special Assistant to Prime Minister.
According to the World Food Programme, 36.9 percent Pakistanis are food insecure, and 18.3 percent of them are facing a severe food crisis. The initiative primarily aims to curtail domestic agricultural imports, boost exports, and fulfill the escalating food demands of the nation's growing population. As a result of this initiative, job opportunities will be generated for the country's populace. Moreover, it would raise awareness among farmers about climate change, enable crop monitoring through satellites, and provide valuable insights on fertilizer, water, and spray requirements for agricultural lands. In addition, this initiative would facilitate the use of unirrigated and unused land, contributing to resource generation and sustainable development.
Saudi Arabia and other foreign investors are keen on investing in Pakistan across four key sectors, with agriculture ranking as the top priority. Saudi Arabia has provided an initial USD 500 million investment to improve the country’s irrigation sector. The other sectors of interest include defense production, information technology, as well as mines and minerals. Collaborative projects with Saudi Arabia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain are set to significantly boost Pakistan's exports. These partnerships encompass various areas of cooperation, such as agriculture, crops, including wheat, cotton, rice, sunflower, and fruits, as well as poultry, solar systems, and wind energy.
The initiative primarily aims to curtail domestic agricultural imports, boost exports, and fulfill the escalating food demands of the nation's growing population.
SIFC stands as a promising initiative with the potential to significantly elevate Pakistan's economy. However, the council must navigate certain challenges to ensure its success. The successful implementation of SIFC and LIMS will require strong coordination and collaboration between various stakeholders, including government authorities, the military, and international partners. The efficient functioning of the special committees, namely the Apex, Executive, and Implementation committees, will be pivotal in ensuring the effective execution of these plans.
The success of the SIFC in transforming Pakistan’s economic direction hinges on three crucial factors: robust regulatory frameworks, transparency, and streamlined bureaucratic processes. Implementing these factors will be vital to attract and retain investors. Additionally, fostering a business friendly environment through tax incentives, legal protections and infrastructure development will further incentivize investment inflows.
SIFC and LIMS stand as two pivotal pillars in Pakistan's journey towards economic revival. They represent strategic moves that, when implemented successfully, have the potential to revitalize the nation's economy, promote job creation, alleviate food insecurity, and foster sustainable growth.
To succeed, Pakistan can take inspiration from other countries that have successfully attracted foreign investment. Singapore’s Economic Development Board, India’s National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, China’s Council for the Promotion of International Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, and Australia’s Australian Trade and Investment Commission all serve as models for Pakistan’s SIFC.
Effective implementation, a supportive business environment, and efforts to enhance human capital are the key to success of this initiative. To overcome historical changes of policy continuity, effective communication and collaboration between civil and military leadership are essential for SIFC to thrive. By employing the right strategies and demonstrating unwavering commitment, SIFC holds the potential to reshape Pakistan’s economic landscape and guide the nation towards a prosperous future.
In conclusion, SIFC and LIMS stand as two pivotal pillars in Pakistan's journey towards economic revival. They represent strategic moves that, when implemented successfully, have the potential to revitalize the nation's economy, promote job creation, alleviate food insecurity, and foster sustainable growth. It is now up to the government, in collaboration with its partners, to overcome challenges and steer these initiatives towards their intended outcomes, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan and its people.
The author is a member of the staff.
E-mail: hammadurrehman119@gmail.com
https://www.hilal.gov.pk/eng-article/detail/NzYzNg==.html
The author is a member of the staff.
https://www.hilal.gov.pk/eng-article/detail/NzYzNg==.html