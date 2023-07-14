Special Investment Facilitation Council: Igniting Pakistan's Economic Revival

Sliver said: went through the entire write up. not once has the writer disclosed how exactly will this SFIC help in bringing any investment.

or what exactly are the steps taken right now by this SFIC that will help the business environment. Click to expand...

As I stated, they'll not answer it honestly; the article was pointless from beginning to end; want to know why? Because the plan is to have no plan except a few photo ops. Bajwa & Co. and those before did this same nonsense, which amounted to nothing.I will be honest; the military involvement in investment and FDI doesn't bring confidence for any investor; I and others do not care if the army is a guarantor. Instead, they're making themselves a guarantor raises more red flags. The article, however, does answer a question about what we got out of this engineered regime change, and it's a 21% drop in FDI, and they are sitting there wondering why it happened.Secondly, if you look at the focus of this article, they're trying to court GCC money as they know EU & US money is dead for them. They failed to realize that the GCC is in an economic transition themselves, and there is little money to throw around uselessly; they've invested heavily in India, for example, rather than Pakistan Kashmir UAE invested in Indian Occupied Kashmir. That alone should tell you the mood of things.