The Role of Pakistan Army in National Development Pakistan Army, like its glorious past, will aptly continue working towards nation-building, playing a multifaceted role in the nation's development, extending beyond its traditional military functions. This will not only help the government of the day in fulfilling its duties, but also...

Since its inception, Pakistan Army has been at the forefront of national development. From being an essential player in infrastructure development to generating much-needed revenue for the country, Pakistan Army has played many roles beyond the traditional call of duty. Its subsidiary organizations have effectively supplemented the functioning of the government in the crucial fields of health and education, in addition to several other socioeconomic projects aimed at uplifting the living standards of the people. Besides, such nation-building activities also generated much-needed jobs in the country–particularly for the veterans and the wards/families of the martyrs.In this context, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir's decision to focus on agriculture, mining, and the IT sector as a future driver of the country's economy takes center stage. First, immense focus on the agricultural sector is premised on the fact that agriculture contributes approximately 24 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)–while employing more than 40 percent of the workforce. Revolutionizing this particular sector would go a long way in contributing to the economic well-being of cash-strapped Pakistan and decreasing the country's skyrocketing unemployment statistics. Furthermore, improving the efficiency of this sector will also play a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s food security frontiers.It is irrefutable that with every passing day, the population of this country is increasing manifold, which is expected to reach 400 million by 2050. However, the already-scarce resources are decreasing per capita, creating a scenario where there can be a genuine threat to the country's food security, which may lead to widespread social disturbances. Therefore, to counter this threat, it would be highly pertinent that specific unorthodox and unconventional steps are immediately taken to mitigate the future challenges vis-à-vis food security. Such a scenario makes an ideal pitch for Pakistan Army's entrance into the field to revolutionize the old and redundant ways of agriculture. Pakistan Army’s decision to partake in corporate farming should be seen in this light.Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is a tool that will comprehensively modernize and revolutionize the country's agriculture sector.Second, Pakistan Army's focus on developing the country's mineral resources is a step in the right direction. Even the conservative estimates from world-renowned companies indicate the mineral potential in hundreds of billions of dollars. Although the mineral industry is highly complex due to its physical characteristics, heterogeneity, uncertain occurrences, and processing requirements, well-intentioned and focused efforts in the field can pay dividends that have the potential to change the country's outlook for decades to come. This laser-like focus on developing the mineral sector not only has the potential to uplift the backward areas of the Balochistan province, but also has the added advantage of earning much-needed foreign exchange for the country.Lastly, today's ever-changing times, due to the advent of new technologies and changing work patterns post-COVID, have put the IT sector into the limelight. Businesses and the private sector are taking steps to cut their costs to ensure market competitiveness. As a result, most of the first-world countries are gradually outsourcing the IT services aspect of their businesses to countries like Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, etc. Therefore, there is a growing demand for IT services, and the market for freelancing is witnessing a mushrooming growth. Such a scenario is ideal for the country to benefit from it to bring in millions, if not billions, of dollars’ worth of business. In Pakistan, the IT sector in general and the freelancing market in particular, is booming, with many youngsters working effectively from their homes. Pakistan Army's attention towards this sector will bring new reforms in the field and legitimize much of the IT sector's undocumented economy. Moreover, the subsequent establishment of IT parks and Special Economic Zones–coupled with tax breaks, tax-write-offs, and tax immunities–would catalyze this sector's mushroom growth. Consequently, the country's youth bulge, with comprehensive IT literacy, will be effectively employed, helping it earn much-needed cash inflows/foreign exchange.Pakistan Army, like its glorious past, will aptly continue working towards nation-building, playing a multifaceted role in the nation’s development, extending beyond its traditional military functions. Apart from safeguarding this great nation's territorial and ideological frontiers, the Army will also perform much-needed tasks to help catalyze national development. This will not only help the government of the day in fulfilling its duties, but also facilitate the welfare of the veterans and the families of the martyrs. Here, it is essential to note that the sacrifices of the Army's rank and file in the war against terrorism in recent history have left a considerable debt that needs to be repaid in kind. We need to protect, safeguard, rehabilitate, and support the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this homeland. The current military leadership understands this sentiment and has taken practical steps in pursuance of this sentiment.