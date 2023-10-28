What's new

Let's join the Uyghur brothers in supporting Israel's military operation in Gaza. Because this is' civilization '.

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jun 27, 2022
Messages
2,242
Reaction score
-2
Country
China
Location
China
Screenshot_20231020_185103.jpg


Nice to see it. We Uyghur brothers maintain brotherly relations with Israel.

we Uyghur brothers condemn Hamas for killing Israelis.

we Uyghur brothers condemn Palestinian schools.

we Uyghur brothers condemn Palestinian hospitals.

We Uyghur brothers firmly stand on the side of Israel. This is “love and civilization”!

Please all Muslim brothers. Support Uyghur! Support Israel!

@Bleek @Mirzah @Sayfullah Let's learn 'civilization' from Uyghurs and Israel. Okay?

@Bleek @Mirzah @Sayfullah Or let's learn from Uyghurs how to force children to become suicide bombers. Learn from Israel how to bomb mosques. Okay?
 
Last edited:
I am so eager to learn 'civilization'. I want to become a good student.🙂

@Bengal71 I am so eager to learn 'civilization'. So how to tie bombs on children?
 

Similar threads

GreatHanWarrior
Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in Gaza
2
Replies
25
Views
890
Rollno21
Rollno21
beijingwalker
How the US has used its veto power at the UN in support of Israel
Replies
0
Views
65
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
gambit
gambit
RayKalm
Colombian foreign minister asks Israeli ambassador to leave country in row over Gaza
Replies
8
Views
265
karmaa
K
beijingwalker
Israel Urges China to Show Solidarity After Beijing Fails to Condemn Hamas Attacks
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom