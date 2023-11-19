Lahore DHA accident was Murder

I've seen this behavior many times.
Sex crazed teenagers, overflowing with hormones, start following women and start making gestures at them.
I remember one time a girl (apparently from a posh area) was smoking in a car and a few teenagers on motorcycles started chasing her in a small group. I guess they just couldn't keep it in their pants.
Calling this behavior 'creepy' would be a gross understatement! I myself was a teenager once, yet I never behaved like a sex-crazed hormonal moron!
But then again, I hail from a poor family and it's hard to chase hot chicks in cars on a Sohrab bicycle... but I digress!