Lahore DHA accident was Murder

I've seen this behavior many times.

Sex crazed teenagers, overflowing with hormones, start following women and start making gestures at them.

I remember one time a girl (apparently from a posh area) was smoking in a car and a few teenagers on motorcycles started chasing her in a small group. I guess they just couldn't keep it in their pants.

Calling this behavior 'creepy' would be a gross understatement! I myself was a teenager once, yet I never behaved like a sex-crazed hormonal moron!

But then again, I hail from a poor family and it's hard to chase hot chicks in cars on a Sohrab bicycle... but I digress!
 

