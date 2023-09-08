What's new

PTI exMPA and family died in a car accident. Wanted by Punjab Police

Former provincial minister Shaukat Lalika succumbs to injuries​


Former provincial minister Shaukat Lalika succumbs to injuries

Lalika was injured in road accident that also claimed life of his wife
08 September,2023 05:21 pm
BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - Mian Shaukat Ali Lalika, former provincial minister for Ushr and Zakat, on Friday succumbed to injuries he suffered in a road accident.

Shaukat Lalika was critically injured and was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

He met with the accident on way to Islamabad a few days ago. His wife died while he was hospitalised with critical injuries.

The funeral prayers of Lalika will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am, followed by burial at Chak Amir Lalika.

 

