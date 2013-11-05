What's new

KJ-500- medum size AEW/C

110641mmlzlco4mzv38oal.jpg.thumb.jpg


120714d0g8psxkczgc2izc.jpg.thumb.jpg


:china::enjoy:
 
GR!FF!N said:
some modification on KJ-2000???
Seems modification on KJ200. The main concern for PLAAF is to develop a type of reliable platform like Boeing 737-800 to carry the AESA radar, we have been top notch in the filed of AESA radar. IL76 is just a stop gap for PLAAF, we shall have something new. 
what is that cone shape equipment at the rear? 
is this one prepared for the Liaoning carrier? 
Combine the ability of AWACS and anti-submarine warefare?
 
wanglaokan said:
what is that cone shape equipment at the rear? 
is this one prepared for the Liaoning carrier? 
Combine the ability of AWACS and anti-submarine warefare?
for Liaoning??what do you meant by that??and generally AWACS don't possess Anti Sub warfare Capability,which is the role of Maritime recon aircraft's..
 
GR!FF!N said:
for Liaoning??what do you meant by that??and generally AWACS don't possess Anti Sub warfare Capability,which is the role of Maritime recon aircraft's..
Anything could be possible, maybe a innovation by PLAAF? i just assume it.
 
Equipped with a newly developed DAR and using a variant of the Y-9 transporter as its working platform，the KJ-500 is said to rival，and supersede in some aspects，its big brother the KJ-2000。

Work on the next generation of AWACS which will have radar antenna array etc integrated into the body of an aircraft platform，is under way。
 
Having completed all tests，KJ-50O is reportedly being batch-produced at SAC（not to be confused with fighter jet maker SAC in ShenYang），and on the verge of induction into the PLAAF。
 
The pakistani zdk-03 doesnt has a AESA radar.

but this one seem to be having a aesa radar.because their was one flying with aesa radar configuration or this is something else?
 
sandy_3126 said:
Whats wrong with cameras in china??
they're communist cameras, the pictures blur when it detects capitalist eyes are upon them.

jokes aside, the pics are blur often by the picture takers themselves because they dont want to be invited for tea(aka: warned or worst) by the police, so they push boundaries by releasing blur pictures that dont precisely tell you what they are. clearer pics will come out when the government gives the go ahead either explicitly or quietly by stopping the censorship of the topics in chinese blogs and forums.
 

