JF-17T - PAK-TURK Block 4

If the Turks want to build it for around the same cost of the JF-17 block 3, it’s might be possible when the time comes to replace the oldest Block 1 JF-17 (after replacing the F-7 and Mirages).What if we upgrade all JF-17 block 2 with özgür, and start a joint venture with Turks of Block 4 variant single-engine stealth variant.
Hi,If there would have been any plan, the block 3 would have seen a much more powerful engine and an IRST. JF-17 has a budgetary limit which blocks it's evolution. And a stealth program has to be designed from scratch. You can't just turn JF-17 into stealth aircraft because it's not designed as a stealth aircraft from it's inception. Maybe if Azeris are interested, a JF-17 with all Turkish avionics might work. Maybe if Turkish Airforce decides to replace F-4s, the same might help but to be a true multirole fighter, JF-17 still needs considerable investment.
High off boresight missile is pretty standard on rather well powered aircrafts like Typhoon, Rafale and Eagle. But having a high off boresight missile at your wingtips don't undo the eternal rule of airial combat i.e. speed decides who lives and who dies. Even PAF's affiliated pages acknowledge that the platform is admired prominently for it's A2G performance than A2A.Hi,
JF 17 has a size limit & not budgetry limit.
High off bore sight missile will resolve any underpower issues---.
There are no under power issues---.
PAF will only show you what they want to---.
One major design criteria of 5th gen aircraft is slanted TWIN tails---. Twin tails at an angle are a must amongst other design features for a 5th gen---.
The JF17 icould be stealthier than some other 4th gen aircraft due to its size---its intakes
I got your point that HoBS has been a game changer. But the newer platforms also offer much better situation awareness to make use of this, alongside proper power. For example, Typhoon not only has HOBS, it also has a world class HMD and a competent enough sensors suit to allow the pilot with "first look, first shoot" ability, the very essense of HoBS advantage. JSF and Rafales also offer similar combined capability to maximize the use of HoBS missiles.Hi,
You are a smart guy---the answer is right in front of you and yet it is missing the target---.
So---what is the great equalizer here between a COMPARATIVELY less powerful aircraft to a more powerful aircraft---technology---. Superior technology makes things even.
MIG29 was a terrible aircraft---but when the americans tested it first time against the F-16's---it blew the more powerful F16 to smithereens with its high off boresight missile---and that was after the Berlin wall came down---.
Speed decides nothing here---. All WVR combat will be around 350 to 450 knots---whomsoever has a better potent off bore sight missile & better EW capabilities & counter measures will come ahead---.
No aircraft can out run a modern missile---.
We can't dedicate engineers to building a stealth variant, No country in the world will do that, it will have to be a Pakistani project but we could happily provide Özgür systems.What if we upgrade all JF-17 block 2 with özgür, and start a joint venture with Turks of Block 4 variant single-engine stealth variant.