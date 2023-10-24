What's new

JF-17T - PAK-TURK Block 4

What if we upgrade all JF-17 block 2 with özgür, and start a joint venture with Turks of Block 4 variant single-engine stealth variant.
 

If the Turks want to build it for around the same cost of the JF-17 block 3, it’s might be possible when the time comes to replace the oldest Block 1 JF-17 (after replacing the F-7 and Mirages).
 
Not happening, Turks have their hands full with the KAAN project and Pakistan seems like it's going to cooperate alongside it.

Also stop the obsession with everything Turkish, it's cringe. Better that we introduce more and more localised components rather than switching from Chinese to Turkish.
 
If there would have been any plan, the block 3 would have seen a much more powerful engine and an IRST. JF-17 has a budgetary limit which blocks it's evolution. And a stealth program has to be designed from scratch. You can't just turn JF-17 into stealth aircraft because it's not designed as a stealth aircraft from it's inception. Maybe if Azeris are interested, a JF-17 with all Turkish avionics might work. Maybe if Turkish Airforce decides to replace F-4s, the same might help but to be a true multirole fighter, JF-17 still needs considerable investment.
 
Hi,

JF 17 has a size limit & not budgetry limit.

High off bore sight missile will resolve any underpower issues---.

There are no under power issues---.

PAF will only show you what they want to---.

One major design criteria of 5th gen aircraft is slanted TWIN tails---. Twin tails at an angle are a must amongst other design features for a 5th gen---.

The JF17 icould be stealthier than some other 4th gen aircraft due to its size---its intakes
 
High off boresight missile is pretty standard on rather well powered aircrafts like Typhoon, Rafale and Eagle. But having a high off boresight missile at your wingtips don't undo the eternal rule of airial combat i.e. speed decides who lives and who dies. Even PAF's affiliated pages acknowledge that the platform is admired prominently for it's A2G performance than A2A.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712717620376649741
 
Stealth requires desinging a completely new aircraft, but we will always need a fourth-generation capable aircraft.

The KAAN project will last until the 2040s. I wish we could jointly develop an F-16 level aircraft with Pakistan...

Will the Chinese open the plane's brain to us so we can add the avionics???
 
Turkiye and Pakistan above all else need to develop a joint company dedicated to development and manufacturing of all types of propulsion systems.
 
Hi,

You are a smart guy---the answer is right in front of you and yet it is missing the target---.

So---what is the great equalizer here between a COMPARATIVELY less powerful aircraft to a more powerful aircraft---technology---. Superior technology makes things even.

MIG29 was a terrible aircraft---but when the americans tested it first time against the F-16's---it blew the more powerful F16 to smithereens with its high off boresight missile---and that was after the Berlin wall came down---.

Speed decides nothing here---. All WVR combat will be around 350 to 450 knots---whomsoever has a better potent off bore sight missile & better EW capabilities & counter measures will come ahead---.

No aircraft can out run a modern missile---.
 
I got your point that HoBS has been a game changer. But the newer platforms also offer much better situation awareness to make use of this, alongside proper power. For example, Typhoon not only has HOBS, it also has a world class HMD and a competent enough sensors suit to allow the pilot with "first look, first shoot" ability, the very essense of HoBS advantage. JSF and Rafales also offer similar combined capability to maximize the use of HoBS missiles.
 
We can't dedicate engineers to building a stealth variant, No country in the world will do that, it will have to be a Pakistani project but we could happily provide Özgür systems.
 
A JF17T makes little sense for Turkey right now and even less so for PAF.

PAF can integrate Turkish weapons and systems onto JF17C directly as it has access to the source code of the JF17C and a software/weapons integration lab at Kamra which was commissioned a few years ago.

Turkey has the "pressure" of time as Greece has made some modern procurements recently, but the "only" remaining part of the puzzle that Turkey has to resolve, is military jet engines which they are working on. They have enough infrastructre in place to pull this off, and they have made jet engines for other categories of products already - so they are progressing well in that direction. Turkey has everything else to build its own class of F16 jet if it chooses to ( Ka'an is a different larger beast to me ).
 

