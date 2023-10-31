What's new

Japan's Shibuya district saying no to Halloween

Finally some pushback against this shit.
堀江貴文氏、渋谷の「ハロウィーン締め出し」に猛批判　「本当に腹立たしい」「つまらない社会になってしまう」（J-CASTニュース） - Yahoo!ニュース

　ホリエモンこと実業家の堀江貴文さんが2023年10月29日に公開した動画で、渋谷からハロウィーンの締め出しを行った長谷部健・渋谷区長を痛烈に批判した。 ■「せっかく渋谷は世界的な街になっているの
Japan introduced this to Asia, and they might be the first one to cut it out.

Halloween is consumerist American brainwashing culture, the americans don't celebrate asian festivals, why the heck do we celeberate their?
 
That's their choice, but it won't change Millions upon Millions from celebrating it from all over the world

And this is a first world problem. If Halloween is the worst problem someone has then that's a good thing
 
Well, we don't celebrate Halloween.
 
Used to do some Halloween celebration when I was studying English.

Then I realize it's a stupid global culture shit forced upon by the americans, like the stupid Friends show they show in every English class.

Honestly, it's cultural colonialism and standardising of culture.

You don't see freaking americans celebrating Tomb sweeping day, why are we celebrating their Ghost day?
 
Don't ask me, nobody forced you to celebrate Halloween. If you choose not to celebrate that your business.

I'm too old to trick or treat so doesn't affect me one way or the other. But if others want to celebrate, that's their prerogative

I have a lot of respect for Japan, so it's not like I'm going to criticize what they want to do. It's their business
 
I think at this point, it shouldn't be any individual choice and the govt needs to step up on this shit.
Hollywood and western media (mainly American) shill this shit non-stop and impressionable mind think they have to follow the global (read: American) culture to be hip and cool.
 
Depends where you're from. In most countries the government can't force you to not celebrate something in the privacy of your own home.

or keep people from a Halloween party

I believe in individual rights to take part in a holiday
 
Well, I don't.
People are clearly stupid, especially the young, and they need education and a strong guiding hand.
 
Well you're certainly entitled to your thoughts.

As I said this is the first world problem and if the worst problem you can have is halloween, then you're doing well as far as I'm concerned.

Maybe the government where you're from can enforce this but not where I'm from
 
smart people but to late, their culture is under western hegemony influence without redemption.
 
This is more like first world shit that's affecting the rest of the world.
Again, no offense to americans who actually celebrate this as their tradition, but it has nothing to do with the rest of the world.
There's no such thing as too late when it comes to culture.
 
Well in other countries they're still celebrating besides America. Again, doesn't affect me one way or the other.

Someone mentioned they're going to be giving out chicken McNuggets for Halloween
 
true that, i respect asian cultures and values, those should be preserved but for japan it is to late, they are dying off as nation, there will not be people in couple decades to cherrish their ancestors pathways and legacies.
 
Jiu jitsu
 

