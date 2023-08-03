What's new

[Women World Cup] Chinese female top scorer Wang Shuang "I want you to watch Japan's play."

Yahoo.co.jp article: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/f3d6a6dfc7237b6b66337c558f23487189209fb4

"I want you to watch Japan's play." The 28-year-old Chinese ace, who suffered a crushing defeat, complained about the "difference with Nadeshiko J." "Why are they one after another..."​

"You should stop learning for someone else"​


On August 1st, Group D China PR will face England in the third group stage match of the Women's World Cup (World Cup) 　being held in Australia and New Zealand . After suffering a crushing defeat of 1-6, they suffered a group stage elimination for the first time in the country's history with 1 win and 2 losses.
Ou Sou, the ace who scored the only goal, said about the problems of Chinese football, "You should stop learning for someone else. I will,” he pointed out. In contrast, he cites Nadeshiko Japan , who are doing well with three straight wins. "I want you to see the play of neighboring Japan. Why are the next generations coming out one after another? Their DNA is always the same, and that DNA is getting better and better." 3rd World Cup The 28-year-old striker, who finished the 2018 season, choked his voice and insisted: “We are not particularly good role models, so I hope that future children will play more interesting football. Instead of playing while watching the coach's complexion, we should come up with a concept like Japan and make it possible for anyone to play the same kind of football. It seems that the Chinese scorer wanted to say so.
Wang Shuang is a talent, she wins 2 goals for China in the WWC, it's already a huge success.
But it is true that Asian female football team needs to learn from Japan right now, seeing they are beating African, S. American and European team with power, speed and accuracy.

Perhaps the Japanese model of mass children football should be studied and applied. I definitely feel this is something can be applied in Vietnam as afterschool activities.

In the meantime, except Japan (and S. Korea on a cliff), all Asian female football teams are elimated, I will continue to cheer for the japanese in the knockout rounds!
 
