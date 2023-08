[Women World Cup] Chinese female top scorer Wang Shuang "I want you to watch Japan's play."

"You should stop learning for someone else"​

On August 1st, Group D China PR will face England in the third group stage match of the Women's World Cup (World Cup) being held in Australia and New Zealand . After suffering a crushing defeat of 1-6, they suffered a group stage elimination for the first time in the country's history with 1 win and 2 losses.Ou Sou, the ace who scored the only goal, said about the problems of Chinese football, "You should stop learning for someone else. I will,” he pointed out. In contrast, he cites Nadeshiko Japan , who are doing well with three straight wins. "I want you to see the play of neighboring Japan. Why are the next generations coming out one after another? Their DNA is always the same, and that DNA is getting better and better." 3rd World Cup The 28-year-old striker, who finished the 2018 season, choked his voice and insisted: “We are not particularly good role models, so I hope that future children will play more interesting football. Instead of playing while watching the coach's complexion, we should come up with a concept like Japan and make it possible for anyone to play the same kind of football. It seems that the Chinese scorer wanted to say so.