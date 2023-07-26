What's new

Japan, Slovakia, and Cyprus are the top 3 “safe countries” to travel to… “Dangerous” are South Africa, the United States, and Sweden

[July 26, KOREA WAVE] The US security company ADT recently released travel safety analysis data for major countries, ranking South Africa as the "most dangerous country in the world to travel" and Japan as the "safest." A great travel destination." South Korea was excluded from this survey. Scored on a 10-point scale, South Africa was 'most dangerous' with a score of 0.81, followed by the United States (2.17), Sweden (2.28), France (2.40) and Jamaica (2.42). South Africa has one of the highest rates of violent crime in the world, with more than 20,000 people murdered each year out of a population of about 60 million. The safest country to travel to is Japan (7.51 points), followed by Slovakia (7.46 points), Cyprus (7.39 points), Norway (7.25 points) and Portugal (7.11 points). Countries surveyed were selected based on data on tourist visits (2017-19) from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The safety score is based on the World Population Review (WPR) crime rate data by country. (c) KOREA WAVE/AFPBB News
Click to expand...
1690360058260.png

Source: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/d1281679a693a75757e7f9d504d3ae7e67e6c72e/images/000

Holy shit, US, Sweden and France are more dangerous than most African countries.
 
Click to expand...

Similar threads

D
Henley Index: Japan tops 2020 list of world's most powerful passports
Replies
2
Views
664
DavidsSling
D
undercover JIX
20 Most Dangerous Places For Women Travelers
Replies
6
Views
734
nahtanbob
N
TruthTheOnlyDefense
Dangerous destinations for a holiday: The riskiest countries for 2019
Replies
2
Views
543
TruthTheOnlyDefense
TruthTheOnlyDefense
Chakar The Great
World Happiness Index 2020
Replies
6
Views
1K
Lt General
L
Kailash Kumar
World's Safest Countries 2019
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
4K
TexasJohn
TexasJohn

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom