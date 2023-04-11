What's new

Japan releases Asia's "cleanest" city rankings, 5 Chinese cities are on the list, Dalian is second

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,525
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Japan releases Asia's "cleanest" city rankings, 5 Chinese cities are on the list, Dalian is second​

2023-04-11 21:48 HKT

With the development and progress of the times, people have higher and higher requirements for the quality of life. "Cleanness" has become the foundation of a city's environment and the background color of a city's civilization.

When we travel to a city, the first thing we feel is whether the streets of the city are clean and the air is fresh. This feeling will directly affect the subsequent travel experience.

A clean city has a correspondingly higher level of civilization. For example, Japan has always been a benchmark for "cleanness". The streets are spotless, all public facilities are complete, and the service quality is high, attracting the admiration of countless people. Therefore, the gold content of the cleanest cities in Asia selected by Japan is relatively high.

As a matter of fact, the cleanliness and civility of cities in China are constantly improving. Therefore, in the ranking of Asia's cleanest cities released by Japan, China has 5 cities on the list. Let's take a look at this list.

First place: Singapore.

In the impression of many people, Singapore is cleaner than Japan, and even the Japanese admit it. In fact, as early as 50 years ago, Singapore launched the "Keep Singapore Clean Campaign", and littering is subject to fines. This clean habit has been maintained until now.

Second place: Dalian, China.

As a seaside city and an international metropolis, Dalian has not only beautiful scenery, fresh environment, and particularly humid climate and air. This distinctive Northeast city, like an open-air museum, is also recognized as a "clean" city in China.

Third place: Takayama City, Japan.

Fourth place: Hong Kong, China.

Fifth place: Tokyo, Japan. That's right, even Tokyo, the central city of Japan, can only be ranked fifth in Japan's selection, not as good as Hong Kong in China.

Sixth place: Weihai, China.

Weihai is a prefecture-level city in Shandong Province, China. As a coastal city, the urban environment of Weihai is not generally clean. The most important thing is that the cleanliness of Weihai is the cleanliness of the bones, which has been like a day for more than ten years.

Friends who have been to Weihai, the moment they stepped into this city, could not help but admire again and again, and even many people would say: "Weihai can really be described as spotless." Therefore, if this ranking is controversial. , That is between Dalian and Weihai, many people think that Weihai is cleaner than Dalian.

Seventh place: Kobe, Japan.

Eighth place: Xiamen, China.

Xiamen has a mild and livable climate and is also a charming city full of romance. It is well deserved to be selected as the cleanest city in Asia. Because the streets in Xiamen are really clean, you rarely see domestic garbage and feces pulled by cats and dogs. The overall feeling is very comfortable.

Ninth place: Penang, Malaysia.

Tenth place: Macau, China.
Macau is the most developed city in the world and the richest place. Its GDP per capita is also the highest in China. People who have been to Macau will have this experience. Macau's streets are relatively narrow, usually one-way streets, but they are very clean.

 
All Chinese cities have experienced great improvement in almost every aspect during the last decade
 
Macau and Hong Kong don't belong on that list.
 
Mista said:
Eh, Singapore is more like a 'cleaned' city than a clean city. In terms of general civic-mindedness among the among, I think we still have a lot to learn from Japan.


mothership.sg

Japan team cleans locker room after World Cup heartbreak, leaves thank you note

The cleanest football team in the world.
mothership.sg mothership.sg

mothership.sg

Japanese visitor picks up litter on S'pore street to help keep it clean & green

The man was headed back to Japan, but still did what he could.
mothership.sg mothership.sg
Click to expand...
What other country cleans up stadiums after games? No one. Autistic *** Japanese are praised for being autistic dumbasses when there are literally employees paid to clean up.

I ain't picking up after everyone's shit. LOL Most Japanese I've met have been socially awkward and autistic as ****. They are polite though. So I guess if you think being the super nice guy beta simp is a worthy goal, go right ahead and copy Japan. LMAO
 
Last edited:
tower9 said:


I ain't picking up after everyone's shit. LOL Most Japanese I've met have been socially awkward and autistic as ****. They are polite though. So I guess if you think that's something you want to be like, go right ahead.
Click to expand...
Well I think it's a good practice to at least pick up your own garbage and throw it into the trash can.
 
S10 said:
Well I think it's a good practice to at least pick up your own garbage and throw it into the trash can.
Click to expand...
Sure. I would never litter. But these Japanese are going around the stadium picking up after everyone's trash. F UCK THAT NOISE LOL F uck that ultra nice guy bullshit. The world isn't run by nice guy simps.
 
tower9 said:


I ain't picking up after everyone's shit. LOL Most Japanese I've met have been socially awkward and autistic as ****. They are polite though. So I guess if you think being the super nice guy beta simp is a worthy goal, go right ahead and copy Japan. LMAO
Click to expand...

Well, that's exactly the difference.
 
tower9 said:


I ain't picking up after everyone's shit. LOL Most Japanese I've met have been socially awkward and autistic as ****. They are polite though. So I guess if you think being the super nice guy beta simp is a worthy goal, go right ahead and copy Japan. LMAO
Click to expand...
Gotta agree with you. They are just overdoing it and pretending to be nice. At least other Asians are dirty and real.
 

