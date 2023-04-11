Japan releases Asia's "cleanest" city rankings, 5 Chinese cities are on the list, Dalian is second​

2023-04-11 21:48 HKTWith the development and progress of the times, people have higher and higher requirements for the quality of life. "Cleanness" has become the foundation of a city's environment and the background color of a city's civilization.When we travel to a city, the first thing we feel is whether the streets of the city are clean and the air is fresh. This feeling will directly affect the subsequent travel experience.A clean city has a correspondingly higher level of civilization. For example, Japan has always been a benchmark for "cleanness". The streets are spotless, all public facilities are complete, and the service quality is high, attracting the admiration of countless people. Therefore, the gold content of the cleanest cities in Asia selected by Japan is relatively high.As a matter of fact, the cleanliness and civility of cities in China are constantly improving. Therefore, in the ranking of Asia's cleanest cities released by Japan, China has 5 cities on the list. Let's take a look at this list.In the impression of many people, Singapore is cleaner than Japan, and even the Japanese admit it. In fact, as early as 50 years ago, Singapore launched the "Keep Singapore Clean Campaign", and littering is subject to fines. This clean habit has been maintained until now.As a seaside city and an international metropolis, Dalian has not only beautiful scenery, fresh environment, and particularly humid climate and air. This distinctive Northeast city, like an open-air museum, is also recognized as a "clean" city in China.That's right, even Tokyo, the central city of Japan, can only be ranked fifth in Japan's selection, not as good as Hong Kong in China.Weihai is a prefecture-level city in Shandong Province, China. As a coastal city, the urban environment of Weihai is not generally clean. The most important thing is that the cleanliness of Weihai is the cleanliness of the bones, which has been like a day for more than ten years.Friends who have been to Weihai, the moment they stepped into this city, could not help but admire again and again, and even many people would say: "Weihai can really be described as spotless." Therefore, if this ranking is controversial. , That is between Dalian and Weihai, many people think that Weihai is cleaner than Dalian.Xiamen has a mild and livable climate and is also a charming city full of romance. It is well deserved to be selected as the cleanest city in Asia. Because the streets in Xiamen are really clean, you rarely see domestic garbage and feces pulled by cats and dogs. The overall feeling is very comfortable.Macau is the most developed city in the world and the richest place. Its GDP per capita is also the highest in China. People who have been to Macau will have this experience. Macau's streets are relatively narrow, usually one-way streets, but they are very clean.