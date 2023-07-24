What's new

Melbourne and Sydney bounce back up the world’s most liveable cities list

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 20, 2019
Messages
1,263
Reaction score
-7
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Vienna and Copenhagen top Economist’s annual list, with Melbourne and Sydney coming in third and fourth

1690235740217.png

The Economist has ranked Melbourne third in its annual list of most liveable cities globally. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Melbourne and Sydney have bounced back up the Economist’s annual list of most liveable cities globally, coming in third and fourth respectively.

Perth and Adelaide were also among the biggest movers up the ranks in the past 12 months, rising 21 and 19 places respectively to equal 12th. Brisbane ranked 16th.

Vienna retained the top position as the world’s most liveable city, according to a report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, with the Danish capital Copenhagen coming in second.

The report remarked that a return to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic had lifted standards across the world, with the average liveability index across 172 cities reaching 76.2 out of 100.

That’s the highest score in 15 years, with healthcare scores improving the most, amid gains in education, culture, environment and infrastructure.

However, the report did note that scores for stability have slipped backwards compared with 2022, amid several instances of civil unrest and war.

Melbourne and Sydney took the spots off European cities Frankfurt and Amsterdam, overtaking them after a sharp decline in rankings during the first part of the pandemic.

1690235821712.png

The Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during the Vivid festival in May. The Economist has ranked Sydney fourth in its annual list of most liveable cities globally. Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images


Both Australian cities’ healthcare scores improved since last year, when Covid waves were still putting health systems under stress.

Sydney and Melbourne were followed in the top 10 by Vancouver, Zurich, Calgary, Geneva, Toronto and Osaka.

A number of European cities dropped out of the top 10, with London dropping 12 rankings to come in at 46th.

Edinburgh dropped the most, falling 23 places to 58th, with Manchester down 16 places to 44th. There were significant drops for Los Angeles and San Diego (both down 17 spots).

Cities in the Asia Pacific made the biggest gains across the list, accounting for eight of the top 10 movers up the rankings, as their economies emerged from the pandemic. Some of the biggest movers include Hanoi (up 20 spots), Kuala Lumpur (up 19) and Jakarta (up 14).

Syrian capital Damascus was the lowest-ranked city in the list, seeing no improvements across the liveability scores.

The report assessed which locations around the world provided the best or worst living conditions by assigning a rating of comfort for over 30 factors across five categories: stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education; and infrastructure.

It comes as Sydney retains its status as Australia’s most expensive city to live in, amid record high rents and house values.

In the Worldwide Cost of Living report, released by the EIU in December 2022, Sydney was ranked the 10th most expensive place to live in the world, having risen four positions from 2022.

Melbourne came in at 15th, up one spot, while Brisbane was ranked the 32nd most expensive city in the world.

www.theguardian.com

Melbourne and Sydney bounce back up the world’s most liveable cities list

Vienna and Copenhagen top Economist’s annual list, with Melbourne and Sydney coming in third and fourth
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Would love to visit one of them (if not both) in the future
 
KAL-EL said:
Would love to visit one of them (if not both) in the future
Click to expand...
Don't....trust me on this.

Not at lease the Albanese government is thrown out. He is like Biden, only worse...
 
These reports are meaningless. The quality of life has gone down significantly in Melbourne due to rising costs of living and pressure on infrastructure.
 

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Melbourne and Sydney bounce back up the world’s most liveable cities list
Replies
0
Views
129
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
INDIAPOSITIVE
Dhaka remains 7th least liveable city globally 2023
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
265
Views
5K
Bilal9
Bilal9
imadul
  • Poll
Largest City Karachi paying most ranked 169 out of 173 cities on Livability Index
Replies
2
Views
124
imadul
imadul
Vanguard One
Singapore has overtaken Japan as the world's most powerful passport — but where does Australia rank?
2
Replies
22
Views
185
Bawag
Bawag
beijingwalker
Ranked: The Cities with the Most Skyscrapers in 2023, China has more skyscrapers than the rest of world combined
Replies
6
Views
582
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom