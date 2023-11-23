J-20s escort Y-20 to get the remains of the Chinese fallen heros from Korean War back to China, we're no longer an army with no air cover

beijingwalker
J-20s escort Y-20 to get the remains of the Chinese fallen heros from Korean War back to China to tell the fallen heros that China is no longer a country with zero air cover when fighting wars.
The Chinese army didn't have air cover, US totally dominated the skies, shared record shows that Chinese troops can only launch attacks at night under the cover of darkness, during the day they had to find foxholes and caves to hide from US bombers. US planes also repeatedly cut off Chinese troops logistic supply lines by blanket bombing Chinese supply truck convoys, our ancestors had to hold on in the freezing cold for days without food, drinking water and amunitions.
The majority of the Chinese army's casualties in the Korean War were inflicted by US air strikes.