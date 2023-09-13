China’s J-20 Isn’t A “Dominating Aircraft,” USAF General Says

Which J-20 is he talking about, the J-20 in its current configuration or the J-20 with the WS-15? Much like the F-14 before its engine upgrade, the plane is not the fully formed version of the design.



But he is right to not be worried, at this point, as F-35 numbers outpace J-20 number many fold. The US has the lead, but will it still be the case by the end of the decade. Is China ramping up, bidding its time, and waiting until it has muster enough capability? Only time will tell. The “Fighter Gap” may evaporate sooner then expected as J-20 production numbers at said to be over a 100 a year and climbing.