Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party political desk

Mods please make this a sticky thread

We will promote this new party to save Pakistan from extremist ideology and put it on development route
Screenshot_20230609_133143_Chrome.jpg


tribune.com.pk

Jahangir Tareen returns to political arena | The Express Tribune

Launches Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party with PTI defectors by his side
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Inshallah new PM JTK
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666899686131654682

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666898590105493527
Sir JTK did a great job
But ishaq dar has failed like he has in the past
He had bankrupted Pakistan in 15 months

It's time for JTK to shine along with our military 🪖 might we will become a new power

We all know that if I say dar will be a new finance minister of America then even America will bankrupt

A lunatic can bankrupt any country

Country would have been doing great under miftah Ismail

It's not fault of Nawaz sharif the guy is an illiterate politicans it's by accident that ishaq dar married into his family
 
Aleeem Khan
JTK
Malik riaz have history of good work.

What have politican done for this country?
Imran Khan, zardari and Nawaz sharif have looted this country

Where as our military amhas given it's lives


Common people are with us they are fed up of traditional politicans
یہ جو نئی پارٹی بنی ہے"استحکام پارٹی" یہ غریبوں کے بھلے کیلئے کام کرے گی۔۔۔شہری کا نئی پارٹی کے حق میں فیصلہ! | یہ جو نئی پارٹی بنی ہے"استحکام پارٹی" یہ غریبوں کے بھلے کیلئے کام کرے گی۔۔۔شہری کا نئی پارٹی کے حق میں فیصلہ! | By Tamasha.lahore | Facebo

یہ جو نئی پارٹی بنی ہے"استحکام پارٹی" یہ غریبوں کے بھلے کیلئے کام کرے گی۔۔۔شہری کا نئی پارٹی کے حق میں فیصلہ!
Istehkam and Pakistan don't go hand in hand


1686360926731.png



Negative Chief
1857 Fauj teaching got to go
 
If you want to fight extremism and keep Mullahs away. Then why not bilawal?
I fear extremist party like Tahreek labaik and other can take advantage of political gap.
 
1857 Pakistan Fauji Roots


1686361678821.png



The Training started here , an segregated schools for these "Special" choosen ones to beat down on own Civilians
The training started here to keep Civilians under the boot
To use Sticks to beat them down !!!



First Baghi - Already "Salvating" over the POWER


1686361757140.png
 
Hard working , General

Protecting Civilian Leader (obviously failed ) , but Generals are great protecting Red Zone
1686362144893.png


Country had no food to eat , mean while General was eating wineing and Dinning abroad
Eating with Kneif and Fork , part of Colonial Force training

1686362247885.png


Baghi General Killed another Pakistani Leader

Stole Election from Her and she died under mysterious circumstances


1686362342966.png
 

