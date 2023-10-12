Israeli Spice Bombs Vs Indian Stink Bombs

PAKISTAN: Satellite Imagery Confirms India Missed Target In Pakistan Airstrike | European Space Imaging A satellite image captured by WorldView-2 on 27 February 2019 confirms that the religious school run by Jaish-e-Mohammed in northeastern Pakistan appears to still be standing days after India claimed its warplanes hit the Islamist group’s training camp on the site.

This is the moment when an Israeli Spice 2000 Missile strikes a multistory building in Ghaza. The effects of the missile strikes are obvious as the concrete structure disintegrates.Now compare the above with Indian claims of Indian AirForce using similar Israeli supplied missiles during the so called Balakot strikes in early 2019. The claimed attack on a so called militants training camp was said to be carried out by IAF Mirage-2000 jets, firing some half-dozen Spice 2000 missiles into the targets. Which are said to be nothing more than sheds with tin roofs, that would have collapsed even if you dropped a 100 Kg bag of sand on it from 100 feet, let alone withstanding an impact and explosion of a 1000 Kg bomb.The reality is that the so called training camp was just a seminary for religious students and the India AirForce, despite all the fhighly flaunted claims missed hitting it by miles but through its slavish hand in glove media, glorified the failure into some achievement which was nonetheless debunked by International observors and experts.