AMRAAM Splinter Vs AN-32 Wreckage

On 27th Feburary 2019, there was a clash between Pakistan AirForce and Indian AirForce in the airspace above the disputed territory of Kashmir. Pakistani F-16s launched AMRAAM long range Air to Air missiles at Indian aircraft resulting one Indian MiG-21 getting hit and crashing in Pakistani territory while Pakistan claimed that a second Indian aircraft an SU-30 was hit deep inside Indian airspace and crashed on the Indian side. India disputed with this and admitted to losing just the MiG-21. However, a day or two later produced before the press and media a small piece of the missile that was fired by the F-16, claiming that the AMRAAM wreckage was discovered on the ground after it missed it's target and self detonated. Now the AMRAAM missile is 12 Feet long with a 7" diameter and 19" wing span. It travels at Mach 4 and has a range of around 100 KMs. The missile wasn't released over a firing range or in a restricted area, rather it was fired from within Pakistan airspace on a target flying in open Indian space. Yet the Indians were able to find the remains of the missile almost immediately.
Some three months after the above incident, an Indian AirForce AN-32 twin engine turboprop transport aircraft was lost with following detail.
"On 3 June 2019, an Antonov An-32 twin engine turboprop transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force en route from Jorhat Airport in Assam to Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh lost contact with ground control about 33 minutes after takeoff. There were 13 people on board. After a week-long search operation, the wreckage with no survivors was found near Pari hills close to Gatte village in Arunachal Pradesh at the elevation of 12,000 Feet."
Now keeping in mind that the AN-32 is 78 Feet long with a wing span of 95 feet and stands around 29 Feet in height. The aircraft was flying on a predetermined route from A to B at around 300 MPH. It was also flying within own airspace thus would have been constantly on AirForce radars. When it lost contact 33 minutes into flight, the ground controllers would have fairly accurate idea of its last location, there must have been desparate efforts in search for any survivors, yet it took Indian authorities a week to locate such a large wreckage ! But earlier same Indian AirForce authorities managed to locate and present a few foot long piece of AMRAAM missile that was fired from the other side of the border with no predetermined knowledge of its launch or flightpath scenario also keep in mind it was travelling at Mach 4.
Another hard evidence to note is that after the Indian MiG-21 piloted by Abhinandan was shot down, it came down in flames in several pieces but all it's missiles remained almost intact , further some bullets from the MiGs guns were recovered in normal condition.
All this lends more weight to the theory that the piece of AMRAAM was pulled out or recovered from it's victim, the SU-30.
When Indian PM Modi was calling out for Rafales and calling Pakistans aggression and actions as an act of war....he surely wasn't crying for the loss of a vintage MiG-21.
Picture shows all four missile seeker heads of Indian Mig-21 jet, which were recovered intact from the wreckage of the downed Indian jet.
23 mm shell belonging to the shot down Indian MiG-21.
