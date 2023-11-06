Israel _ Palestine war by martyr Avini (AI)

Mehdipersian
From artificial intelligence has been asked to narrate these days of Israel's war with Hamas and the attack on Palestine with the voice and style of martyr Avini!
For Persian speakers, very interesting and spectacular:
