What's new

Israel _ Palestine war by martyr Avini (AI)

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
1,200
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
11675836_327.jpg

From artificial intelligence has been asked to narrate these days of Israel's war with Hamas and the attack on Palestine with the voice and style of martyr Avini!

For Persian speakers, very interesting and spectacular:

دانلود فایل VID-20231106-232758-090.mp4 | آپلود سنتر آپلودر

دانلود فایل VID-20231106-232758-090.mp4. حجم فایل: 20.68 MB. تعداد دانلود: 1. آپلود شده:0 روز قبل
www.uplooder.net
 
Mehdipersian said:
View attachment 969155
From artificial intelligence has been asked to narrate these days of Israel's war with Hamas and the attack on Palestine with the voice and style of martyr Avini!

For Persian speakers, very interesting and spectacular:

دانلود فایل VID-20231106-232758-090.mp4 | آپلود سنتر آپلودر

دانلود فایل VID-20231106-232758-090.mp4. حجم فایل: 20.68 MB. تعداد دانلود: 1. آپلود شده:0 روز قبل
www.uplooder.net
Click to expand...
Truly awesome. Thanks for posting.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Palestine-Israel war spills to China? Israel embassy staffer assaulted in China’s Beijing: Ministry
Replies
2
Views
178
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Oracle
Speculation: Are we eyeing USA three front war? Ukraine , Palestine , taiwan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
hatehs
Shifting politics make India a hotbed for Israel-Hamas war misinformation
Replies
0
Views
97
hatehs
hatehs
D
Learn from India's freedom struggle': Saudi Prince tells Palestine while attacking Hamas, Israel and the West
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
tman786
T
B
PM Hasina urges world leaders to stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children
Replies
0
Views
137
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom