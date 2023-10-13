What's new

Palestine-Israel war spills to China? Israel embassy staffer assaulted in China’s Beijing: Ministry

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,080
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Palestine-Israel war spills to China? Israel embassy staffer assaulted in China’s Beijing: Ministry
October. 13 2023

A staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on Friday, the Israel foreign ministry said in a statement.

The person was in stable condition and is being treated in hospital, the statement said.


Hopefully it was not committed by a Chinese citizen, China is against any kinds of violence, especially in China.
 

Similar threads

A
US indirectly warns China not to take advantage of the Israeli-Palestine conflcit
Replies
1
Views
137
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
beijingwalker
Israel Urges China to Show Solidarity After Beijing Fails to Condemn Hamas Attacks
2 3
Replies
38
Views
868
etylo
E
Viet
Israel, Vietnam agree to direct flights in follow-up to free trade deal
Replies
7
Views
386
my2cents
my2cents
beijingwalker
US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On Israel
2 3
Replies
43
Views
777
Vapnope
Vapnope
beijingwalker
'Talk quietly': Japan tells citizens in China to lie low after Fukushima release
Replies
0
Views
160
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom