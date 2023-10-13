beijingwalker
Palestine-Israel war spills to China? Israel embassy staffer assaulted in China’s Beijing: Ministry
October. 13 2023
A staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on Friday, the Israel foreign ministry said in a statement.
The person was in stable condition and is being treated in hospital, the statement said.
Hopefully it was not committed by a Chinese citizen, China is against any kinds of violence, especially in China.
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/10/13/Israel-embassy-staffer-assaulted-in-China-s-Beijing-Ministry-
Hopefully it was not committed by a Chinese citizen, China is against any kinds of violence, especially in China.