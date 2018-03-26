Islamabad needs a new Stadium near the scenic mountains

It is a shame, a real shame, that such a cricket loving country and we don't even have an international standard cricket stadium in the capital.

It would be so easy to have matches there, even more safe then Lahore and Karachi as capital is much much safer.

Even it is a shame that even in about 1.5 months notice , the corrupt government of sindh was unable to fix the stadium. It didn't even have the shade , the previous one was torn apart because it was in such a bad condition.

How lame one can be? If it is a competition of being lame. Sindh government would win hands down.

It looks so skeletal and ugly.



Please focus on sports please.

Cricket is the uniting factor. Cricket is magic. Introduce football too seriously.



P.s somebody support eli from quetta, a young boy of 6, who is praised for his marvellous balling from international and national stars. He need support. I think there is no proper cricketing academies in quetta. He needs training, he needs support. Please take him and train him.