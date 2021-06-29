What's new

Iran's Infrastructure projects...

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 17, 2019
Messages
4,333
Reaction score
1
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
I open this thread which relates to all Industrial or non-industrial projects related to the infrastructure of the country.

With the Raisi government due to office in the next few weeks and the activation of Iran-China cooperation agreement it is time that we record and inform ourselves about the upcoming projects . So if it is a new road a new hospital or a new Dam or building of any kind this is the placeholder for it...I will babysit this thread for a while but I hope everyone specially all the members in Iran who have more first hand info to contribute as well...Lets start this thread with the following Mega project (already mentioned in Made in iran thread"..


Construction of Oil pipeline to Jask..This project when completed will allow Iran to bypass Persian gulf oil terminals and directly export from sean of Oman.

1000 km long with capacity of one million barrel of oil per day.



And here is another ongoing mega project:
Transfer of Persian gulf water to Iranian central plateau including Water Desalination plants
line-1... 823Km (already in operation)
Line-2.... 1550Km (started)
Line-3.... 910km
Line-4.... 820 Km
Total :4100km
 
Last edited:
aryobarzan said:
I open this thread which relates to all Industrial or non-industrial projects related to the infrastructure of the country.

With the Raisi government due to office in the next few weeks and the activation of Iran-China cooperation agreement it is time that we record and inform ourselves about the upcoming projects . So if it is a new road a new hospital or a new Dam or building of any kind this is the placeholder for it...I will babysit this thread for a while but I hope everyone specially all the members in Iran who have more first hand info to contribute as well...Lets start this thread with the following Mega project (already mentioned in Made in iran thread"..


Construction of Oil pipeline to Jask..This project when completed will allow Iran to bypass Persian gulf oil terminals and directly export from sean of Oman.

1000 km long with capacity of one million barrel of oil per day.



And here is another ongoing mega project:
Transfer of Persian gulf water to Iranian central plateau including Water Desalination plants
line-1... 823Km (already in operation)
Line-2.... 1550Km (started)
Line-3.... 910km
Line-4.... 820 Km
Total :4100km
Click to expand...
Very important thread that needs to be kept updated. Thank you
 
aryobarzan said:
I open this thread which relates to all Industrial or non-industrial projects related to the infrastructure of the country.

With the Raisi government due to office in the next few weeks and the activation of Iran-China cooperation agreement it is time that we record and inform ourselves about the upcoming projects . So if it is a new road a new hospital or a new Dam or building of any kind this is the placeholder for it...I will babysit this thread for a while but I hope everyone specially all the members in Iran who have more first hand info to contribute as well...Lets start this thread with the following Mega project (already mentioned in Made in iran thread"..


Construction of Oil pipeline to Jask..This project when completed will allow Iran to bypass Persian gulf oil terminals and directly export from sean of Oman.

1000 km long with capacity of one million barrel of oil per day.



And here is another ongoing mega project:
Transfer of Persian gulf water to Iranian central plateau including Water Desalination plants
line-1... 823Km (already in operation)
Line-2.... 1550Km (started)
Line-3.... 910km
Line-4.... 820 Km
Total :4100km
Click to expand...

I like the idea of this thread; especially the fact that under Raisi, we will witness how he would do things differently to improve/work upon Iran's Resistance Economy.

I will also try to contribute when I can :)

Thank you
 
Railroad construction Ardabil_mianeh...217 KM.. includes construction of 8 stations. Interesting to note is that due to sanctions and unavailability of specialized railing equipment they have been forced to employ manual techniques instead of fully mechanized procedures...work goes on no matter what.

Contractor ..Iran's General Mechanics

1625045380176.png

1625045405374.png

1625045469941.png

1625045495074.png

1625045529959.png

1625045577856.png

1625045631884.png
 
significant projects that do not get much attention

Industrial, mining projects worth over $850m inaugurated
July 2, 2021 - 14:22


TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated six major industrial and mining projects worth 35.77 trillion rials (over $851 million) in four provinces through video conferencing, IRNA reported.

A steel ingot production unit, a tile and ceramic production plant, a tobacco processing unit, and a sponge iron pelletizing unit were among the inaugurated projects.

Last week, Rouhani had inaugurated 52 development projects worth 620 trillion rials (over $14.7 billion) in Iran’s free trade and special economic zones.
 
aryobarzan said:
significant projects that do not get much attention

Industrial, mining projects worth over $850m inaugurated
July 2, 2021 - 14:22


TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated six major industrial and mining projects worth 35.77 trillion rials (over $851 million) in four provinces through video conferencing, IRNA reported.

A steel ingot production unit, a tile and ceramic production plant, a tobacco processing unit, and a sponge iron pelletizing unit were among the inaugurated projects.

Last week, Rouhani had inaugurated 52 development projects worth 620 trillion rials (over $14.7 billion) in Iran’s free trade and special economic zones.
Click to expand...

Somewhat confusing choice of words in the final paragraph of the article, insofar as it's the construction of these projects which was launched last ewek, ie they were not inaugurated in the sense of having been put into operation.

One if these projects, the strategically important Khorramshahr to Basra railway line for instance, which will directly connect Iran to Iraq by means of railway for the first time, and can furthermore serve as part of China's New Silk Road network, has experienced numerous delays despite its brief length of just a couple dozen kilometers. This is being talked about and has been under partial construction (on the Iranian side) for nearly two decades.

Reasons for these delays have been budgetary issues on the Iraqi side in the early 2000's (no longer the case now), reluctance of liberal Iranian administrations (Khatami's and especially Rohani's cabinet) of increasing investments into permanent infrastructures binding Iran to its neighbours, in particular Iraq, Syria and Lebanon (which are, in whole or part, members to the Axis of Resistance), as well as pressures / blackmail exerted by the US regime against Baghdad.

We can expect construction of infrastructures linking Iran with her partners in the Axis of Resistance to gain in pace under Ebrahim Raisi's presidency - much to the dismay of the zionists and western regimes.
 
One of the latest dams being built in Iran...This one is on the "Dareh Rood" or Dareh river in North Western Iran..this river is a tributary of "Aras" river and the water from this river was flowing outside Iran..This dam will save and manage the water flow out of Iran. Project is at 94% completion.
Contractor: Bonyad Mostazafan

1625398195914.png

1625398240312.png

1625398294531.png

1625398354603.png

1625398388327.png

1625398427533.png

1625398472253.png

1625398509922.png

1625398563993.png
 
Stryker1982 said:
I really hope for these desalination plants to be completed among power plants that we need to solve some water and power issues facing the country. I’d love to see Zayandeh rud with a streaming river again.
Click to expand...
Iran has some of cheapest rates for electricity, natural gas and absolutely no conservation policy..so much of electricity and gas is wasted ..Chinese bit coin operators setup shop in iran because electricity is soooo cheap in iran..add to that the lack of long term planning by the current government and you get the shortage..I read they are going to completely change the way they establish rates for consumption of energy..as for water let's hope that mega water project lines get built in the new government.
 
Great thread to read up on.

I have always wished and wondered whether Iran's infrastructure projects could also be connected to Pakistan's own infrastructure projects. Iran and Pakistan can work together, to connect the both countries to China in the East and Europe through Turkey in the West.

There is an enormous potential for Iran and Pakistan to mutually benefit from connecting the two countries through Highways, Railways, Air-Hubs and Sea-Ports.
 
Gosh I love threads like this.

THe same people on PDF who dont believe Hamas and Gaza fought using serious Iranian help will probably be the same peole saying this China- Iran deal is fake and not real.
 
Well I have a question regarding the China-Iran Infrastructure and Development Deal. I watched the program on this topic on RT, Ben Swan who had interviewed an Iranian Foreign Policy Researcher, Muhammad Hashemi, who claimed that "The Deal" was still only an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding).

So what I wanted to inquire from Iranian brothers here, whether this deal is progressing to actual ink on paper? Or whether Iran and China are still the discussion phase of the deal?
 
Nasr said:
Well I have a question regarding the China-Iran Infrastructure and Development Deal. I watched the program on this topic on RT, Ben Swan who had interviewed an Iranian Foreign Policy Researcher, Muhammad Hashemi, who claimed that "The Deal" was still only an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding).

So what I wanted to inquire from Iranian brothers here, whether this deal is progressing to actual ink on paper? Or whether Iran and China are still the discussion phase of the deal?
Click to expand...

Has to be approved by Parliament first, but as it stand it is a MOU and no progress has been completed insofar. That could change depending on what the new presidents policy is towards China, but Raisi has not taken office yet.

I expect Iran's relationship with China to grow over the years, as imho I believe China will make this century theirs,
 
Iran opens copper cathode Plant
US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)


Plant capacity: 50,000 tonnes of copper cathodes a year.
  • Location: Kerman province
  • $166 million of investment
  • Using bioleaching technology (metal solubilization by microorganisms)
  • The plant is located in the Middle East's largest open cast copper mine.
  • direct employment for 400 people.
  • The country has 2.6 billion tonnes of copper reserves.
  • As of 2020, Iran produced about 309,000 tonnes of copper, according to data from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics. It aims to boost that to 800,000 tonnes by 2025.

Contractor: Babak Copper Co. (IBCCO)
 
Finally Iranian mining sector is becoming operational in a big way and more Industrial and mining infrastructure projects came on line today (sorry Trump ...your maximum sanctions failed :azn::azn:)
Industrial, mining projects worth over $9.5b inaugurated
July 9, 2021 - 14:39


The $ 9.5 billion dollars includes the $166 million copper project mentioned above.Belonging to the Middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development Holding Company (MIDHCO), the mentioned projects were inaugurated in Kerman province.
The projects include:
  • A steel production complex,
  • project for equipping mining fleet,
  • lime and dolomite baking plant,
  • and a coke cooling unit using Coke Dry Quenching (CDQ).
As reported, the mentioned projects have created job opportunities for 4,150 people.
The steel production complex is comprised of six operational units namely material transportation, sintering, oxygen production, utility unit and auxiliary materials, blast furnace, and steelmaking. The complex has the capacity to produce 1.7 million tons of steel ingot per year.

Having 68 different types of minerals, including the world’s largest copper, zinc and iron reserves, Iran is one of the top 10 mineral-rich countries across the globe.

Last week Iran inagurated over $851 million in four other provinces :
The mentioned projects were inaugurated in Zanjan, Yazd, Hormozgan, and East Azarbaijan provinces and included:
  • A steel ingot production unit,
  • A tile and ceramic production plant,
  • A tobacco processing unit, and
  • A sponge iron pelletizing unit
 

Similar threads

SOHEIL
  • Locked
Iran to Build Oil Refinery in Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
1K
EagleEyes
E
Shahin Vatani
Iran Self-Sufficient In Fuel Production: 100% Indigenous Oil Refineries
Replies
0
Views
1K
Shahin Vatani
Shahin Vatani
selvan33
Iran to Equip IRGC Vessels with Stronger Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
Replies
2
Views
2K
SOHEIL
SOHEIL
Rostam
Pipelineistan and the New Silk Road(s)
Replies
5
Views
2K
SOHEIL
SOHEIL
Rostam
Irans Gulf neighbours devour joint fields
Replies
0
Views
788
Rostam
Rostam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom