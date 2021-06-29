Iran's Infrastructure projects...

aryobarzan said:



Industrial, mining projects worth over $850m inaugurated

July 2, 2021 - 14:22





TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated six major industrial and mining projects worth 35.77 trillion rials (over $851 million) in four provinces through video conferencing, IRNA reported.



A steel ingot production unit, a tile and ceramic production plant, a tobacco processing unit, and a sponge iron pelletizing unit were among the inaugurated projects.



Last week, Rouhani had inaugurated 52 development projects worth 620 trillion rials (over $14.7 billion) in Iran’s free trade and special economic zones. significant projects that do not get much attentionJuly 2, 2021 - 14:22TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated six major industrial and mining projects worth 35.77 trillion rials (over $851 million) in four provinces through video conferencing, IRNA reported. Click to expand...

Somewhat confusing choice of words in the final paragraph of the article, insofar as it's the construction of these projects which was launched last ewek, ie they were not inaugurated in the sense of having been put into operation.One if these projects, the strategically important Khorramshahr to Basra railway line for instance, which will directly connect Iran to Iraq by means of railway for the first time, and can furthermore serve as part of China's New Silk Road network, has experienced numerous delays despite its brief length of just a couple dozen kilometers. This is being talked about and has been under partial construction (on the Iranian side) for nearly two decades.Reasons for these delays have been budgetary issues on the Iraqi side in the early 2000's (no longer the case now), reluctance of liberal Iranian administrations (Khatami's and especially Rohani's cabinet) of increasing investments into permanent infrastructures binding Iran to its neighbours, in particular Iraq, Syria and Lebanon (which are, in whole or part, members to the Axis of Resistance), as well as pressures / blackmail exerted by the US regime against Baghdad.We can expect construction of infrastructures linking Iran with her partners in the Axis of Resistance to gain in pace under Ebrahim Raisi's presidency - much to the dismay of the zionists and western regimes.