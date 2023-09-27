What's new

Iran, Egypt Stress Establishing Committee to Implement Joint Projects

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
10,041
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Iran, Egypt Stress Establishing Committee to Implement Joint Projects​


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The finance ministers of Iran and Egypt emphasized the need to set up a committee for the implementation of joint projects.​

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi in a meeting with Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait revealed the establishment of a committee between the two countries for the implementation of joint projects.
Khandouzi, who has traveled to the Egyptian capital of Cairo to participate in the meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Egyptian finance minister discussed bilateral ties, especially in the fields of trade and economy.
After the meeting, the Iranian finance minister wrote in a social media post, “I had a very constructive talk with my Egyptian counterpart and we agreed on the establishment of a committee for the implementation of joint projects.”
Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking trade and economic delegation to participate in the annual meeting of the economy minsters of AIIB.
AIIB was proposed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to provide developing countries with an alternative to Western lending institutions, like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. It began operations in January 2016

www.tasnimnews.com

Iran, Egypt Stress Establishing Committee to Implement Joint Projects - Economy news - Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The finance ministers of Iran and Egypt emphasized the need to set up a committee for the implementation of joint projects.
www.tasnimnews.com www.tasnimnews.com
 

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Iran economy minister travels to Saudi Arabia
Replies
3
Views
799
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
lydian fall
Iran, Iraq to Launch Three Joint Industrial Towns
Replies
0
Views
404
lydian fall
lydian fall
Edevelop
Pakistan, China to speed up ML-1, SEZs implementation
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Mehdipersian
Iran, Pakistan to open border market, launch power transmission line
Replies
14
Views
1K
Sabrejet
Sabrejet
lydian fall
Iran to Become A Gas Hub in Region: Report
Replies
0
Views
590
lydian fall
lydian fall

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom