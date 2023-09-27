Iran, Egypt Stress Establishing Committee to Implement Joint Projects​

September, 25, 2023 - 14:45

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The finance ministers of Iran and Egypt emphasized the need to set up a committee for the implementation of joint projects.​

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi in a meeting with Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait revealed the establishment of a committee between the two countries for the implementation of joint projects.Khandouzi, who has traveled to the Egyptian capital of Cairo to participate in the meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Egyptian finance minister discussed bilateral ties, especially in the fields of trade and economy.After the meeting, the Iranian finance minister wrote in a social media post, “I had a very constructive talk with my Egyptian counterpart and we agreed on the establishment of a committee for the implementation of joint projects.”Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking trade and economic delegation to participate in the annual meeting of the economy minsters of AIIB.AIIB was proposed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to provide developing countries with an alternative to Western lending institutions, like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. It began operations in January 2016