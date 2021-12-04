What's new

Iranian Music Thread

waz said:
The folk music of Iran;

This is called the Bandari genre.
It's the folk music of the Southern peoples of Iran.
This particular song is from Bushehr apparently.

This is a Kurdish folklore song from Kermanshah:
 
Not "Iranian", Pakistani band singing Shams Tabrez's Sufi poetry which is in Farsi
 
Iranian lyrics and melody

Lyrics by Mewlānā Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Balkhi, also known as Rumi

Nu - Man O Tu

 
BRAVO_ said:
try this bro one of my favorite ... back in 90s our music was at par but unfortunately we lost our ways and such music vanished from our music industry yet i find refuge in iranian music which is pretty much of my type :)

Good for you cause your native language is Farsi too afaik so luckily you can find refuge in Iranian music while we can't 🌝😁

Yeah there was a lul in 2000s but slowly we are coming back!
I would say we are 75-80% back to where we were during the 90s

In coming years it'll improve, cause year after year it seems to be growing (covid impacted it a bit but I think overall it's improving)
 
Sainthood 101 said:
yes brother being a Qazalbash somehow still persian is surviving within our families ... and yes your are right slowly pakistani music is changing its course towards its glory days again but till the time sometime try listening persian singers like Shadmeher Aghili, Ahamed Saeedi Sirvan Khasravi etc they are worth to listen... for a good start you can start with this track

 

