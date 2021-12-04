Iranian Music Thread

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
We are going to post Iranian music on this thread.
I hope this would make the forum a friendlier place.
@waz Dear brother, could you please make this thread sticky?
This is called the Bandari genre.The folk music of Iran;
no we don't have it , in fact in our more than 40 TV network there is no traces of music and we watch only sermons , praying and Quran.Iran has music?
Can y'all share some modern music from Iran?no we don't have it , in fact in our more than 40 TV network there is no traces of music and we watch only sermons , praying and Quran.
try this bro one of my favorite ... back in 90s our music was at par but unfortunately we lost our ways and such music vanished from our music industry yet i find refuge in iranian music which is pretty much of my typeCan y'all share some modern music from Iran?
here you can find music of after revolution , before revolution , Arabs , Turkish , ........Can y'all share some modern music from Iran?
Good for you cause your native language is Farsi too afaik so luckily you can find refuge in Iranian music while we can'ttry this bro one of my favorite ... back in 90s our music was at par but unfortunately we lost our ways and such music vanished from our music industry yet i find refuge in iranian music which is pretty much of my type
yes brother being a Qazalbash somehow still persian is surviving within our families ... and yes your are right slowly pakistani music is changing its course towards its glory days again but till the time sometime try listening persian singers like Shadmeher Aghili, Ahamed Saeedi Sirvan Khasravi etc they are worth to listen... for a good start you can start with this trackGood for you cause your native language is Farsi too afaik so luckily you can find refuge in Iranian music while we can't
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/what-are-you-listening-to-right-now-round-2.146915/
Come to this thread 95% of music in this thread is Pakistani
Yeah there was a lul in 2000s but slowly we are coming back!
I would say we are 75-80% back to where we were during the 90s
In coming years it'll improve, cause year after year it seems to be growing (covid impacted it a bit but I think overall it's improving)