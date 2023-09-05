What's new

The forum is no longer a defense forum but irrelevant street gossip stuff of very low material status - It is getting devoid of Intellectual property

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 18, 2021
Messages
2,911
Reaction score
-5
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
The forum is getting intellectually devoid and into a wasteland.. There has been major intellect exodus from this forum because it is not moderated properly.. Forum was at it is peak 2020..

You need to act on this and take controll of the forum @waz @LeGenD @The Eagle

Just make a mega thread for this communal stuff. people don't come here to talk about what happens from street to street in India, Pakistan etc etc. A man beats up a cat in some no man lands street in rural bush india it gets own thread what the fuk mann... Communal stuff are for social media but not for a defense forum that has things to do with weapons, stragetic talk, military talk, geo-political talk and if someone wants low-level communal stuff they know where to go which is on twitter and tiktok etc etc social media..

Lets be frank nobody cares about communal stuff in Kabul, New York or Cairo..

What is stopping me from reporting my own communal stuff and post me pissing on the street and make a thread out of it..
 

Similar threads

Titanium100
  • Locked
India Watch - Mega Thread |Communal unrest | farmer protests |Dalit watch| Christian communuity watch| Minority Watch|India destabilization watch
Replies
4
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Titanium100
Beny Karachun get in - This Man believes Israel is fictional but in reality they can't win another war today (Except in few instances yes)
Replies
0
Views
484
Titanium100
Titanium100
beijingwalker
America Is Running Low on Weapons. China Is Watching. For three decades Washington has stripped its defense industrial base bare
Replies
0
Views
638
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
The World China Is Building
2
Replies
17
Views
412
Stranagor
Stranagor
Nan Yang
The DEATH of democracy: As Xi Jinping declares 'change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years', expert explains how inept Western leaders
Replies
11
Views
683
hembo
hembo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom