The forum is no longer a defense forum but irrelevant street gossip stuff of very low material status - It is getting devoid of Intellectual property

Battlion25
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2021
- Messages
- 2,911
- Reaction score
- -5
- Country
- Location
The forum is getting intellectually devoid and into a wasteland.. There has been major intellect exodus from this forum because it is not moderated properly.. Forum was at it is peak 2020..
You need to act on this and take controll of the forum @waz @LeGenD @The Eagle
Just make a mega thread for this communal stuff. people don't come here to talk about what happens from street to street in India, Pakistan etc etc. A man beats up a cat in some no man lands street in rural bush india it gets own thread what the fuk mann... Communal stuff are for social media but not for a defense forum that has things to do with weapons, stragetic talk, military talk, geo-political talk and if someone wants low-level communal stuff they know where to go which is on twitter and tiktok etc etc social media..
Lets be frank nobody cares about communal stuff in Kabul, New York or Cairo..
What is stopping me from reporting my own communal stuff and post me pissing on the street and make a thread out of it..
You need to act on this and take controll of the forum @waz @LeGenD @The Eagle
Just make a mega thread for this communal stuff. people don't come here to talk about what happens from street to street in India, Pakistan etc etc. A man beats up a cat in some no man lands street in rural bush india it gets own thread what the fuk mann... Communal stuff are for social media but not for a defense forum that has things to do with weapons, stragetic talk, military talk, geo-political talk and if someone wants low-level communal stuff they know where to go which is on twitter and tiktok etc etc social media..
Lets be frank nobody cares about communal stuff in Kabul, New York or Cairo..
What is stopping me from reporting my own communal stuff and post me pissing on the street and make a thread out of it..