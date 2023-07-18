Irani drones. Are they really Irani?

fitpOsitive
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- May 27, 2015
- Messages
- 12,423
- Reaction score
- 19
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
The main issue is not whether they are 100% Irani or not. The main issue is, at one side someone doesn't allow basic medicine to Iran, but on the other side they give Iran everything to build this stuff.This indigenous bs is Indian tamasha.
You don't need to reinvent the wheel.
These parts are civilian parts. You can buy these from every regular markets in world.The main issue is not whether they are 100% Irani or not. The main issue is, at one side someone doesn't allow basic medicine to Iran, but on the other side they give Iran everything to build this stuff.
Yeah,and maybe "they",whoever "they" are,gave iran its nuclear and missile programs as well,right?.The main issue is not whether they are 100% Irani or not. The main issue is, at one side someone doesn't allow basic medicine to Iran, but on the other side they give Iran everything to build this stuff.