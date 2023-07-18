What's new

Irani drones. Are they really Irani?

Screenshot_20230718_063134_LinkedIn.jpg
 
This indigenous bs is Indian tamasha.
You don't need to reinvent the wheel.
The main issue is not whether they are 100% Irani or not. The main issue is, at one side someone doesn't allow basic medicine to Iran, but on the other side they give Iran everything to build this stuff.
 
They embargoe countries just to make them weak. But countries try to get those goods through smuggling. As smuggling increases, the case against these countries become stronger and stronger. Manufacturers know exactly where their goods are going.

But then when a country feels week, as Pakistan, Iran or may be Saudis Arab too, then this country turns towards weapons. That country buys parts, complete weapons whatever it gets.

This scheme works hand in hand with another scheme. In this scheme, some international economic gangster reaches govts, and asks for subjugation of some national interest. For example crop seed monopoly, or Banking exchange and transaction rights, oil distribution, things like that. And if that country denies that, then comes libration driving tanks and flying jets.

But now Afghanistan will sell Lithium to China. 😂

Afghan zinda, tu Jahan zinda.
 
The point to consider is how the country is excelling in improvising the process and adapting to make it better than most. Kudos to Iran.
 
This is shahed drone for export.
Iran used western parts So they cannot prove that Iran has supported Russia

fitpOsitive said:
The main issue is not whether they are 100% Irani or not. The main issue is, at one side someone doesn't allow basic medicine to Iran, but on the other side they give Iran everything to build this stuff.
These parts are civilian parts. You can buy these from every regular markets in world.
These are easy to buy
 
The main issue is not whether they are 100% Irani or not. The main issue is, at one side someone doesn't allow basic medicine to Iran, but on the other side they give Iran everything to build this stuff.
Yeah,and maybe "they",whoever "they" are,gave iran its nuclear and missile programs as well,right?.

I think you just earned yourself a five mullah face palm my friend...
BxGeDqaIIAA3o9Z.jpg

I was going to say that you`d also earned yourself a nice tinfoil hat to go with it,but then I suspect that you`re already wearing one of those,right?:crazy:

576px-Manwithtinfoilhat.jpg

Did you ever think for a moment that maybe the mysterious "they" that are supposedly supplying iran with all of this cool stuff,might just be the same ones supplying you with your tinfoil hats?.

Maybe in future you should try doing some actual research on the topic before you start 💩sh!tposting💩,
 

