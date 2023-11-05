Isreali forces facing tough time on ground

SecularNationalist
The so called invincible and undefeated Israeli forces myth is exposed. True Ukraine style tactics at work here. Definitely a irani,hezbollah and Russian help involved here.
Politically hamas won and they have prepared this hell for IDF and US in advance as they said. Make Gaza a parking lot it won't make a scratch to hamas because there is a parallel underground city exists via tunnels.
Isreal is hiding actual no of casualties as well.
