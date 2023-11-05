What's new

Isreali forces facing tough time on ground

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2015
Messages
8,006
Reaction score
-7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The so called invincible and undefeated Israeli forces myth is exposed. True Ukraine style tactics at work here. Definitely a irani,hezbollah and Russian help involved here.
Politically hamas won and they have prepared this hell for IDF and US in advance as they said. Make Gaza a parking lot it won't make a scratch to hamas because there is a parallel underground city exists via tunnels.
Isreal is hiding actual no of casualties as well.

 

Similar threads

Zarvan
Hamas can defeat Israel in tunnel warfare. Palestinian State once again closer to reality
Replies
1
Views
47
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
US doubts Israeli army's ability to conduct ground invasion of Gaza: Report
Replies
1
Views
168
buntalanlucu
B
INDIAPOSITIVE
I am really moved and touched,Israel Envoy On India’s Support
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
beijingwalker
US prepares to evacuate 600,000 Americans from Israel
Replies
2
Views
186
Vortex
Vortex
beijingwalker
The US will likely 'go to war' in Israel with air and naval power if Syria or Iran become actively involved, retired 4-star general says
Replies
0
Views
305
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom