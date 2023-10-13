I am really moved and touched,Israel Envoy On India’s Support

'I Could Have Another Volunteer Army': Israel Envoy On India's Support Appreciating the support of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon metaphorically stated that so many Indians volunteered to assist Israel that they could almost form another unit of the Israel Defence Force.

Appreciating the support of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon metaphorically stated that so many Indians volunteered to assist Israel that they could almost form another unit of the Israel Defence Force (IDF). He also lauded PM Modi for being one of the first global leaders to give a ‘clear condemnation’ of the terror attack.Speaking to ANI about the support from India, Naor Gilon said, “For me, it’s the point of optimism. It’s very emotional. The level of support that we got, from the Prime Minister, on the same day on Saturday when the whole picture was not clear. Among the first leaders, who came out and tweeted very clear condemnation. We will never forget that”.“This is very very important. After speaking with PM Netanyahu, Modiji had another strong tweet. I got calls from Minister… who said ‘We are with you’. High officials here, big businessmen here… offering any kind of help,” he added.The Israeli envoy further expressed his gratitude for the support from the Indian people, emphasizing that India-Israel relations are very “deep and emotional”.“This is only part of the picture, regular Indians. Look at the social media of the embassy. It’s amazing, I think I could have another IDF with the volunteers. Everyone is telling me, I want to volunteer, I want to fight for Israel,” he said.He added, “I served in many countries in the world, many friendly countries. This wide support, strong support is unprecedented for me. I am really moved and touched. The closeness between Israel and India is something I cannot even explain…it’s very emotional, very deep…it is something very unique”.Amid the onslaught by Israeli forces on Gaza following Hamas attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provided him with an update about the ongoing situation.PM Modi said in a post on X that the people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.On October 7, expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the deadly rocket strikes by Hamas, Prime Minister Modi said that the thoughts of people were with the innocent victims and their families.“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi posted on X.The death count in Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media reports.The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has so far notified families of 97 hostages who were being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.