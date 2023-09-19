Iran participates in Baghdad International Book Fair with 1,100 titles​

TEHRAN-Iran is present at the 24th Baghdad International Book Fair, which kicked off on Sunday in Baghdad, showcasing participation of Iraqi, Arabic, and foreign publishing houses.Iranian Book and Literature Home represents Iran for the third time at the fair in a 60-squre-meter pavilion, presenting 1,100 titles in various fields, IRNA reported on Monday.The books on display at the Iran pavilion have been chosen from 18 publishers and cultural institutes on the subjects of Islam, children and adult literature, Persian language education, the Sacred Defense, and Holy Quran.In his speech during the opening ceremony, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani welcomed the guests in the capital, Baghdad, a city with a rich history and a deep connection to books.Referring to complaints about the decline in reading and the increasing attempts of modern technology and social media to replace physical books, he said that despite technological advancements and the prevalence of e-books, physical books continue to have a special charm and have played a role in changing minds and educating generations.Al-Sudani emphasized that the book fair represents a breath of fresh air for books, reading, and knowledge. He further noted that the government will continue to support cultural initiatives as part of its commitment to building Iraq.In addition to Iran, publishers from Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and the U.S. are present at the event that will conclude on September 27.