What's new

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador and protesters torched the Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
392
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Protesters angered by burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden set fire to the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital.

Iraq has expelled the Swedish ambassador only hours after Iraqi protesters angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad, scaling the walls of the compound and setting it on fire.

The Iraqi prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, also recalled his country’s charge d’affaires in Sweden, the government said on Thursday, and suspended the working permit of Swedish telecom company Ericsson on Iraqi soil, according to state media.

Early on Thursday morning, demonstrators at the embassy waved flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shia religious and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, according to Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq.

The burning of the embassy was called by supporters of al-Sadr to protest against the second planned burning of a Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday. While protesters in Sweden kicked and partially damaged a book they said was the Quran, they did not burn it as they had threatened to do.

The Finnish embassy in Baghdad is adjacent to the Swedish embassy, in an area enclosed by blast walls. Finland’s ambassador to Iraq, Matti Lassila, told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE that the staff of the Swedish and Finnish embassies were proactively evacuated on Wednesday and were uninjured.

All embassy staff were safe, the Swedish foreign ministry press office also said in a statement, condemning the attack and highlighting the need for Iraqi authorities to protect diplomatic missions.

2023-07-20T020356Z_1401135665_RC2Q62A719FN_RTRMADP_3_IRAQ-SWEDEN-PROTEST-1689820184.jpg

Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 20, 2023 [Ahmed Saad/Reuters]

www.aljazeera.com

Iraq expels Sweden ambassador, embassy stormed over Quran burning

Protesters angered by burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden set fire to the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

 
Last edited:

Similar threads

B
Sweden arrested Quran burner in the face of protests: Momen
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
134
Views
1K
hatehs
hatehs
Muhammed45
Informed Source: Iran Not to Send New Envoy to Sweden Over Sacrilege of Holy Qur'an
Replies
7
Views
200
Sineva
Sineva
ghazi52
Hundreds protest in Afghan city against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
Replies
3
Views
1K
Destranator
D
Indos
Burning of the Quran in Sweden, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Summon Ambassador Marina Berg
2 3
Replies
30
Views
3K
Beast
B
H
Al Sadr - Iraq’s populist leader quit parliament. What happens now?
Replies
2
Views
558
Paul2
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom