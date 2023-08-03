What's new

Iraqi PM discusses cooperation with Pakistan

The-Iraqi-Prime-Minister-Mohammed-Shia-Al-Sudani-the-Pakistani-Minister-of-Interior-Rana-Sanaullah-Khan-and-official-from-both-sides.-Photo-PMO-850x560.jpeg


Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Wednesday the Pakistani Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, where they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and partnership in security, intelligence, and joint efforts to combat terrorism, drugs and organized crime, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement illustrated that Al-Sudani expressed his condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in Bajaur district in Pakistan three days ago, offering his condolences and sympathy to the victims, their families, and all the Pakistani people.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized that Iraq is eager to maintain and develop relations with Pakistan in various fields.

The meeting addressed cooperation in religious tourism and the facilities provided by the Iraqi government to visitors to the holy shrines in Iraq.

The Pakistani Interior Minister conveyed his government’s appreciation and desire to expand economic relations with Iraq to serve the interests of the people of both countries.


Pakistani interior minister arrives in Iraq on official visit​


3935246-560556500.jpg

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani interior minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in Iraq on an official visit, his office said on Wednesday.
Last month Pakistan and Iraq signed agreements to enhance cultural cooperation and abolish visas on diplomatic and official passports during a visit to Baghdad by Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
“During his visit, the Interior Minister will meet the Iraqi President, Prime Minister and Interior Minister,” the interior ministry said. “A delegation of scholars is also accompanied by the Interior Minister.”
Relations between Pakistan and Iraq have received a boost with a number of ministerial-level exchanges in recent years.
In August last year, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Dr. Hussein visited Islamabad to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.
During the visit, a memorandum of understanding on “Bilateral Political Consultations” was signed so that regular consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues could be held between the two nations.

Pakistan is ready to leave behind the anarchy of the last 15+ months and it is starting to show and will show more and more. No govt could have functioned in a focused way when an anarchist, who had backers in the military and the judiciary, could have snatched power from the govt. All that's been sorted out. Good!
 

Iraq boosts Pak Arbaeen quota to 100,000​


The government of Iraq has decided to increase the quota of Pakistani pilgrims during Arbaeen from 50,000 to 100,000.

The Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al-Shammari made the decision on the request of his Pakistani counterpart Rana Sanaullah who is on a visit to Iraq.

The Iraqi Interior Minister also approved the issuance of individual visas to Pakistani pilgrims from the Iraqi Embassy in Pakistan in addition to group visas. He also assured to reduce the visa fee for Pakistani pilgrims.

On the occasion, Rana Sanaullah thanked his Iraqi counterpart for providing facilities to pilgrims. Talking to his Iraqi counterpart, the Minister said Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq. He said Pakistan fully supports Iraq’s efforts of rehabilitation in the country. Rana Sanaullah said Iraq can benefit from the counter-terrorism expertise of Pakistan’s institutions.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also called on Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

