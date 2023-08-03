Iraqi PM discusses cooperation with Pakistan

Pakistani interior minister arrives in Iraq on official visit​

Pakistani interior minister arrives in Iraq on official visit ISLAMABAD: Pakistani interior minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in Iraq on an official visit, his office said on Wednesday. Last month Pakistan and Iraq signed agreements to enhance cultural cooperation and abolish visas on diplomatic and official passports during a visit to Baghdad by Pakistani...

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Wednesday the Pakistani Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, where they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and partnership in security, intelligence, and joint efforts to combat terrorism, drugs and organized crime, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).The statement illustrated that Al-Sudani expressed his condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in Bajaur district in Pakistan three days ago, offering his condolences and sympathy to the victims, their families, and all the Pakistani people.The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized that Iraq is eager to maintain and develop relations with Pakistan in various fields.The meeting addressed cooperation in religious tourism and the facilities provided by the Iraqi government to visitors to the holy shrines in Iraq.The Pakistani Interior Minister conveyed his government’s appreciation and desire to expand economic relations with Iraq to serve the interests of the people of both countries.ISLAMABAD: Pakistani interior minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in Iraq on an official visit, his office said on Wednesday.Last month Pakistan and Iraq signed agreements to enhance cultural cooperation and abolish visas on diplomatic and official passports during a visit to Baghdad by Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.“During his visit, the Interior Minister will meet the Iraqi President, Prime Minister and Interior Minister,” the interior ministry said. “A delegation of scholars is also accompanied by the Interior Minister.”Relations between Pakistan and Iraq have received a boost with a number of ministerial-level exchanges in recent years.In August last year, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Dr. Hussein visited Islamabad to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.During the visit, a memorandum of understanding on “Bilateral Political Consultations” was signed so that regular consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues could be held between the two nations.