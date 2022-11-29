Iran after 10 years “expectations”

Why do I look forward to the Iranian technological achievements?

Because Iran has obtained models of the highest technology in the world

US, UK, Russia and Germany delivered the best products in the world, whether by contract with them or by catching them from the air

The most important of these products are (RQ170) and (MQ4C).

These two planes were equipped with the best technology

radar devices

Turbofan engine

Satellite communication devices

electronics

Composite and alloy materials

coating

...etc

It has cooperation with large and developed countries such as China and Russia

And she has internal experiences

And the current conditions serve it

Circumstances forced her to localize the industry

So

On the basis of these products

Its doctrine is in reverse engineering and localization

And relations and countries help

It can make its needs in the following areas

-------------------------------

first:

in space technology, communications and monitoring

------------------------------

secondly:

In the aviation industry, sensing, reconnaissance and remote control

-------------------------------

Third

In defense industries, stealth technology, and access to the sixth generation of fighters

-----------------------------------

Fourthly

Communication technology, information security, electronic warfare and jamming

-------------------------------------

Fifth

In industries, commercial and civil applications





……………………………………

So I am waiting for the moments to reach this level of progress and technology and watching