What's new

Iran Launches New military Satellite into Orbit

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
556
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
1399020316013353020203244.jpg

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran on Wednesday announced that the country has sent an imaging satellite into an earth orbit.​

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has successfully put Noor-III (light-III), its third military satellite, into orbit, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Issa Zarepour announced on Wednesday.
The imaging satellite was launched with a homegrown satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed, he added.
The satellite was successfully placed into an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth.
The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020, and Noor-II in March 2022.
All three satellites have been sent into orbit by the Qassed satellite carrier, designed and manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

www.tasnimnews.com

Iran Launches Imaging Satellite into Orbit - Space/Science news - Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran on Wednesday announced that the country has sent an imaging satellite into an earth orbit.
www.tasnimnews.com www.tasnimnews.com
 
Skull and Bones said:
Congratulations, what's the weight of the payload? and its capabilities?
Click to expand...
What is known about Noor-3/Najm so far:
- SIGINT satellite with 3 cameras
- 7 kg heavier than Noor-2, which weighed 17 kg
- better image resolution than Noor-2, which had an image resolution of 12-15 m
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China launches world's first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar satellite for disaster monitoring
Replies
1
Views
341
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
ISRO PSLV launch: 7 Singaporean satellites placed into intended orbits
Replies
8
Views
430
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
OldTwilight
Iran test launches new satellite-carrying rocket ( Iran Unofficially tested ICBM )
2
Replies
16
Views
3K
Stryker1982
Stryker1982
Hamartia Antidote
🥇 SpaceX launches record-breaking 62nd orbital mission of the year
Replies
0
Views
117
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
lydian fall
Iran's New Satellite "Khayyam" Launched into Orbit from Kazakhstan Station
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
5K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom