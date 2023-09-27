Iran Launches New military Satellite into Orbit

Mehdipersian
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran on Wednesday announced that the country has sent an imaging satellite into an earth orbit.The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has successfully put Noor-III (light-III), its third military satellite, into orbit, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Issa Zarepour announced on Wednesday.
The imaging satellite was launched with a homegrown satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed, he added.
The satellite was successfully placed into an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth.
The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020, and Noor-II in March 2022.
All three satellites have been sent into orbit by the Qassed satellite carrier, designed and manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
