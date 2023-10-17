What's new

IPP wants 'eagle' as party's electoral symbol

1697569580404.png

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday formally submitted a request to the Election Commission of Pakistan for a change in its electoral symbol.

The party is keen to have the symbol of an eagle as its official emblem for upcoming elections.

It's worth noting that the eagle symbol had previously been allotted to the All Pakistan Muslim League, but it was withdrawn by the commission due to the party's failure to conduct internal elections.

Sources say that the road to the eagle symbol for IPP is paved now.
dunyanews.tv

IPP wants 'eagle' as party's electoral symbol

ECP withdraws eagle symbol allotted to APML
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

