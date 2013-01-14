Indonesia Defence Forum

Indonesia and Britain Reinforce Defense Cooperation

Dessy Sagita | January 16, 2013Following an April visit to Indonesia by British Prime Minister David Cameron, the Indonesian and British defense ministers held a meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday to discuss boosting bilateral military cooperation.“We had some discussions about defense training and defense system procurement. Some of our equipment is from the Britain, and we hope to share experience in that field,” Indonesian Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro said in reference to his British counterpart Philip Hammond.The topic of Indonesian military analysis was also deliberated.“We don’t conduct research in this country; in the Britain, they have a clear model and regular research personnel, so we can learn from them,” he said.Additionally, the two countries could confer about soldiers’ welfare, he said, as well as other civil issues such as disaster mitigation programs.“We will share experiences about the best way to improve our soldiers’ well-being. Although we have a very different system, I am convinced there’s something we can learn,” he added.Hammond stated that Indonesia and Britain share many similar values and can benefit from each others' experiences. “Our relationship with Indonesia is strong and getting stronger,” he noted.The British defense minister also said that his visit was directed at following up a memorandum of understanding signed during President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s state visit to London in October last year.“During that visit, we signed an MoU on defense cooperation, and my visit is aimed at turning that into a reality or a cooperation,” he said.Hammond added that Indonesia’s role in global affairs is increasing both politically and economically.Purnomo said the British Defense Ministry has greatly assisted Indonesia, especially in the education sector; Indonesia and Britain formed an education cooperation through Cranfield University and the Indonesia Defense University (Unhan).“We are welcoming many Indonesian students into our military establishments,” Hammond said.Hammond arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday and is set to depart on Wednesday. During his visit, Hammond also met with Vice President Boediono and Foreign Affairs Minister Marty Natalegawa.By Ben Bland in JakartaBritish defence companies like BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce should be able to boost their sales to fast-growing markets like Indonesia without becoming entangled in corruption, according to Philip Hammond, the UK defence secretary.“From the companies I have talked to, they recognise that there is a challenge but they think that it is manageable, and they can operate here successfully while observing the UK and US legal requirements to address anti-corruption issues,” he said.Rolls-Royce is the latest major British industrial and defence group to become bogged down in graft allegations.The Serious Fraud Office had prompted Rolls-Royce to investigate accusations that it had engaged in bribery, and the subsequent investigation by the company found reasons for concern in China, Indonesia and other markets.Under pressure from prosecutors in the US and the UK, British defence companies have been trying to improve their anti-corruption efforts in emerging markets like China and Indonesia, where facilitation payments to government officials are commonplace.Some executives in Indonesia have argued that the UK’s stringent bribery law of 2010, which expressly prohibits such payments, makes it very hard to win deals.“The days of bashing metal in the northwest of England, crating it up and shipping it off are over,” he said. “What people want to buy is the technology transfer and partnership but with local production, leveraging lower local production costs and also building an indigenous capability.”Like the US, Japan and other developed nations with anaemic domestic economies, Britain is keen to win business in fast-growing markets like Indonesia.Following the Obama administration’s “pivot” to Asia, Mr Hammond said the UK was “looking east in a way we have not done before”.As its economy continues to grow rapidly, and it becomes a more prominent player on the global political stage, Indonesia is keen to accelerate the modernisation of its military.16 January 2013, 17:00 (GMT+04:00)A meeting with a delegation led by Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence Air Marshal Eris Herryanto was held at the Defense Industry Ministry of Azerbaijan, the Ministry said on Wednesday.The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in the defense industry.The head of the Indonesian delegation expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome.The meeting was attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Raden Prayono AtiyantoDuring the visit, the delegation visited a Ministry computer factory to learn about products manufactured in the Defense Industry Ministry's enterprises.