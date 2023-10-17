Indos
ADEX 2023: KAI optimistic of Indonesia's ability to fulfil KF-21 cost-share agreement
17 October 2023
by Akhil Kadidal
Amid concerns over Indonesia's delays in meeting its cost-share obligations for the Korea Aerospace Industries' (KAI's) KF-21 ‘Boromae' 4.5-generation fighter aircraft project, a KAI official, at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023, said that a recent meeting between South Korean and Indonesian defense officials left room for optimism.
According to the KAI official, Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto has given assurances to Eom Dong-hwan, the South Korean minister for Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), that Jakarta would honour its financial agreements to the programme. Janes previously reported on the 5 October meeting between Eom and Subianto, however, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense has not provided specifics on the outcome of that meeting.
The official, a member of the KAI KF-21 development team, told Janes during Seoul ADEX 2023 on 17 October that Indonesia still owes KRW1 trillion (USD739 million) to the project as part of its cost-share agreements. Total project cost is KRW 8.8 trillion (USD 6.73 billion USD)
Under the current agreement, Indonesia's cost share involvement give it access to four joint development facets of the engineering, manufacturing, and development (EMD) phase of KF21 program.
https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...-ability-to-fulfil-kf-21-cost-share-agreement