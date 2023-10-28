What's new

Indian spies in Qatar

N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
13,787
Reaction score
-57
Country
United States
Location
United States
India’s overseas intelligence operatives’ failures continue to embarrass the country, with the latest episode being Qatar’s sentencing of ten ex-Indian Navy officials to death for spying. News reports suggest the eight men were employed by a Qatari security firm but were also spying on Qatar’s submarine programme. However, their spying was allegedly on behalf of Israel, rather than India, according to unnamed sources quoted in the news reports — Qatar has not officially commented and an Indian journalist has allegedly been expelled for reporting on the details of the story. India says it is exploring all options to help the men, but despite what New Delhi or the Indian media says, if the Qataris have strong evidence, the best-case scenario is probably commutation to life, as espionage is generally as high a crime as there is.

Yes, Qatar and India have strong political and trade ties, but Qatar generally has the upper hand in all areas. Unlike Canada, which also has a large Indian-origin population, Indians in Qatar are guest workers with no citizenship rights, making them easy to deport and replace if they agitate in any way. Most of Qatar’s imports from India can be sourced from elsewhere, while Qatar’s exports comprise oil and gas and petroleum products, all of which have universal demand. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is also home to US Central Command, making it one of the Pentagon’s most important overseas bases, and Doha one of Washington’s most important allies. Unlike the lack of support Western countries showed for Canada due to India’s perceived role as a bulwark against increasing Chinese influence, the US will have to vocally support the Qataris if the situation devolves.

Most telling, however, is that India and its ‘allies’ have not been able to arrange some sort of exchange for the eight veterans. This is a massive embarrassment for a country that claims to be a major diplomatic player, or perhaps a reflection of the fact that India is just a very large pawn in a game that is still controlled by Nato allies and Russia and China.
 

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Qatar Shocks India; Sentences Eight Indian Navy Officers To Death In Spying Case
Replies
1
Views
119
AsianLion
AsianLion
HAIDER
Indians jailed for spying on Qatar for Israel: Reports
Replies
2
Views
118
HAIDER
HAIDER
xyx007
Qatar shuts down the company "Dahra Global Technologies" that was involved in Qatar's submarine program's details espionage
Replies
4
Views
841
xyx007
xyx007
AsianLion
Espionage: Qatar kicks out 75 Indian Navy nationals & 10 Indians Hanged to Death working for Israel spying in Qatar
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Hero786
The claim of Qatar threatening to cut gas supplies due to the Gaza situation is baseless !
Replies
1
Views
295
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom