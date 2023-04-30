What's new

Espionage: Qatar kicks out 75 Indian Navy nationals & 10 Indians Hanged to Death working for Israel spying in Qatar

Espionage: Qatar kicks out 75 Indian Navy nationals & 10 Indians Hanged to Death working for Israel spying in Qatar
  • 10 Indians hanged to death by Qatar, informing Israel of Submarine Espionage.
  • Total 75 Indians deported immediately to India.

‘Spying’ for Israel: 10 former Indian Navy officials face death in Qatar | Caught by Qatar Intelligence


DOHA: Qatar has shut down Dahra Global, a company involved in submarine espionage.


As many as 75 Indian nationals, the majority of whom are ex-Indian Navy personnel, have been told that their last day of work at Dahra will be 31 May, foreign media reported.

A majority of these Indian nationals will have to come back to India because of employment terms and conditions and rules related to work visa that are applicable in Qatar.

Dahra Global has been in the eye of the storm since August last year after eight ex-Indian Navy personnel, working with the said company in senior positions, were detained by Qatar’s intelligence agencies.

These eight Indian nationals, too, have been sacked by Dahra.

The arrested former Indian Navy officials are now facing a potential death sentence as they have been charged with spying for Israel with the Qatari authorities said to be in possession of electronic evidence in this regard.

The next hearing in the case is on 3 May during which it is expected that the charges under which they have been held will be revealed.

The men were employed for a super-secret project to build Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

Sources aware of the developments said a new company called the “Advanced Services and Maintenance (ASM)”, whose website is https://www.advanced-sm.com/home, is in the process of taking over all the assets owned by Dahra, including office buildings, contracts and non-Indian employees.

India naval officers languish in Qatar jail


 
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I'm happy the Indian government isn't interfering in the legal process of a friendly country.

m.thewire.in

India Will Not Put Pressure on Qatar to Release Detained Ex-Navy Officers: MEA

The MEA spokesperson's statement came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not pressing for their release despite the two countries sharing a good relationship.
m.thewire.in m.thewire.in

This will also be a lesson to other such people conducting illegal activities and expecting the government to save them.
 
oPPS .....

I THOUGHT IT WAS 2023.

But Thanks for the correction - it is 2022.

1682935173544.png
 
Much of the blame is also on the Qatari royal family rest of the gulf family run states for not taking this fifth columnists seriously. And sadly, Iran is doing the same mistake openly working with Indians nowadays openly Israel’s greatest supporters.
 

Death penalty looms over eight Indian ‘spies’ imprisoned in Qatar​

Indian navy officials 'provided Israel details of Qatar's secret programme to buy advanced submarines from Italy'

27th April 2023

ISLAMABAD: After eight months in custody facing serious espionage charges, eight Indian naval officers are now facing a potential death sentence in Qatar. The officials, who have worked at various positions in Indian Navy, are accused of spying for Israel.

The accused have been identified as working for the Indian intelligence agency, RAW. They were reportedly caught carrying out espionage activities in Qatar.

According to the country's investigative agency, these officials provided Israel details of Qatar's secret programme to buy advanced submarines from Italy.

The chief executive officer of a private defence company and the head of international military operations of Qatar have also been arrested in the same case. All eight officers of the Indian Navy were also employed in the same company.
The accused are set to face serious charges, including the possibility of death penalty, at their upcoming court hearing on May 3.

Qatar has strict laws against national security, espionage and disclosure of national secrets, punishable by death.
Read more: RAW may exploit fault lines in Pakistan

The Indian politicians on the other hand are accused of attempting to cover up the issue, but it appears to be a futile effort.
The Indian nationals have been held in custody in Qatar for eight months on serious espionage charges but Indian officials are yet to talk to their Qatari counterparts over the potential sentencing.

Qatari authorities said that they have technical evidence supporting the allegations.

While the Qatari government has taken a strong stance on espionage and security matters, the Indian leadership has not publicly addressed the issue or engaged in high-level talks with their Qatari counterparts regarding the punishment or release of the imprisoned officers.

Despite efforts by Indian politicians to cover up the issue, the imprisonment of the eight Indian Navy officers in Qatar for espionage, much like the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, has become a source of international embarrassment for the neighbouring country.

Raj-Hindustani said:
oPPS .....

I THOUGHT IT WAS 2023.

But Thanks for the correction - it is 2022.

View attachment 927201
ThunderCat said:
Are there any sources besides Pakistani that claim this?
It is on Al-Jazeera
www.aljazeera.com

Indians jailed for spying on Qatar for Israel: Reports

Eight Indian nationals are accused of passing along information about a stealth-capable submarine, say media reports.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
dohanews.co

Qatar shuts down submarine firm as eight former Indian navy officers accused of 'spying for Israel'

The identified eight former Indian navy officers have been accused of spying for Israel, and Qatari officials reportedly possess electronic proof in this regard.
dohanews.co dohanews.co

it is either Qatari political intrigue or commercial deal gone bad
Qatar, supersecret stealth subs, Israeli espionage ?? A nice fancy tale
 

