8 Mossad Spies of Indian Navy background sentenced to death in Qatar

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

قطر نے انڈین بحریہ کے آٹھ سابق افسران کو سزائے موت سُنا دی: ’فیصلے پر ہم شدید صدمے میں ہیں،‘ انڈیا - BBC News اردو

قطر کی ایک عدالت نے گذشتہ سال اگست میں دوحہ سے گرفتار کیے جانے والے انڈین بحریہ کے آٹھ سابق اہلکاروں کو سزائے موت سنا دی ہے مگر ان کو کن الزامات کے تحت یہ سزا سنائی گئی ہے فی الحال اس کی تفصیل جاری نہیں کی گئی ہے۔
@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Areesh @PWFI

Eight Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar: All we know so far

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said.
it woud be great to watch the hindutva zombies take over these oil kingdom and devour the sheikhs.
 
arjunk said:
Phul sapport backfired

Pajeets are now calling for "Brahmouse" strikes against Qatar. Pajeets should look at a map of the world first... oh wait, it is illegal to do so in India..
It's not Qatar, but the U.S. , Qatar lacks an independent foreign policy, as its security is assured by the USA. Qatar would never independently act against India on its own.
 
The question for Pajeets what were they doing there in the first place, while Pajeets are too busy bashing Muslims all over the place, you can't expect roses if you take the mick, end of the day Qatar wouldn't execute those Indian sailors without solid proof.
 
Chandragupt Maurya said:
It's not Qatar, but the U.S. , Qatar lacks an independent foreign policy, as its security is assured by the USA. Qatar would never independently act against India on its own.
It is not an action against India. It is an action against private contractors who were in Qatar to train their navy and against who Qatar claims there is proof they spied for Israel. It is just incidental that they were retired from the Indian navy. All of them were in Qatar in their private capacity and not on behalf of the Indian government. The Indian government should try to make sure they get fair trials, but if they were really spying for Israel and passed on sensitive secrets, there is not much that the government can do, apart from ensuring the trial is fair.
 
TriptiD said:
It is not an action against India. It is an action against private contractors who were in Qatar to train their navy and against who Qatar claims there is proof they spied for Israel. It is just incidental that they were retired from the Indian navy. All of them were in Qatar in their private capacity and not on behalf of the Indian government. The Indian government should try to make sure they get fair trials, but if they were really spying for Israel and passed on sensitive secrets, there is not much that the government can do, apart from ensuring the trial is fair.
I don't believe there nationality is incidental.

I don't know how or why they were chosen to begin with, but also the reason they were suspected and caught is because there is a growing consciousness in the Muslim world about what a hindutva India is turning into, and that has consequences.
 
TriptiD said:
It is not an action against India. It is an action against private contractors who were in Qatar to train their navy and against who Qatar claims there is proof they spied for Israel. It is just incidental that they were retired from the Indian navy. All of them were in Qatar in their private capacity and not on behalf of the Indian government. The Indian government should try to make sure they get fair trials, but if they were really spying for Israel and passed on sensitive secrets, there is not much that the government can do, apart from ensuring the trial is fair.
If those individuals had been American citizens, Qatar wouldn't have had the authority to take any action. Furthermore, in the event of an American citizen being apprehended for spying on behalf of Israel, it might go unreported, and they would likely return safely to the United States before any escalation of the matter.
 

