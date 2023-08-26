India to send female robot 'Vyommitra' to space in the Gaganyaan mission: Jitendra Singh | India News - Times of India India News: NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday announced that India will send a female robot "Vyommitra" to space in the Gaganyaan mission, Indi.

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday announced that India will send a female robot "Vyommitra" to space in the Gaganyaan mission, India’s maiden human space flight mission."The Gaganyaan project got delayed due to the pandemic. Now we are planning the first trial mission in October first or second week. Bringing back the astronauts is as important as sending them," Jitendra Singh told news channel NDTV."In the second mission, there will be a female robot and she will mimic all human activities. If everything goes perfect, then we can have a go-ahead," he added.In other progress made for the Gaganyaan programme, the second crew module sub-assembly identified for uncrewed missions is completed and delivered by industry. The orbital module preparation facility construction is also completed. Facility has been commissioned for integration activities of the test vehicle mission and the launchpad augmentation works for Gaganyaan are underway.Isro is scheduled to launch two uncrewed missions carrying a humanoid ‘Vyommitra’ before the final manned mission, which is likely to be launched in 2024 or 2025. If the manned mission is successful, India will become the fourth nation in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the capability to launch a human spaceflight mission.