What's new

ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission

ni8mare

ni8mare

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 19, 2013
Messages
2,595
Reaction score
-5
Country
India
Location
India

First Crew Module for Gaganyaan test flight takes shapeHome /Gaganyaan TV-D1​

October 06, 2023
Crew Module (CM)is where the astronauts are containedin a pressurized earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. The CM for the Gaganyaan mission is in different stages of development. For the Test Vehicle Abort mission-1 (TV-D1), the CM is an unpressurised version that has completed its integration and testing and is ready to be shipped to the launch complex. This unpressurised CM version has to have an overall size and mass of actual Gaganyaan CM. It houses all the systems for the deceleration and recovery. With its complete set of parachutes, recovery aids actuation systems and pyros. The avionics systems in CM are in a dual redundant mode configuration for navigation, sequencing, telemetry, instrumentation and power. The CM in this mission is extensively instrumented to capture the flight data for evaluation of the performance of various systems. The Crew Module will be recovered after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.
The first development flight Test Vehicle (TV-D1) is in the final stages of preparation. The Test Vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission. The payloads consist of the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES) with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters. This flight will simulate the abort condition during the ascent trajectory corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2 encountered in the Gaganyaan mission. CES with CMwill be separated from the Test Vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km. Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of CES and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of CM in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota.
The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on 13th August. At SDSC, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad. This Test Vehicle mission with this CMis a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programas a near-complete system is integrated for a flight test. The success of this test flight will set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and unmanned missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan mission with Indian Astronauts.


Image

F7zm2tlWgAAfnDS.jpeg

Image
F7zm2tkXsAAM4DI.jpeg
 
Last edited:
ni8mare said:

First Crew Module for Gaganyaan test flight takes shapeHome /Gaganyaan TV-D1​

October 06, 2023
Crew Module (CM)is where the astronauts are containedin a pressurized earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. The CM for the Gaganyaan mission is in different stages of development. For the Test Vehicle Abort mission-1 (TV-D1), the CM is an unpressurised version that has completed its integration and testing and is ready to be shipped to the launch complex. This unpressurised CM version has to have an overall size and mass of actual Gaganyaan CM. It houses all the systems for the deceleration and recovery. With its complete set of parachutes, recovery aids actuation systems and pyros. The avionics systems in CM are in a dual redundant mode configuration for navigation, sequencing, telemetry, instrumentation and power. The CM in this mission is extensively instrumented to capture the flight data for evaluation of the performance of various systems. The Crew Module will be recovered after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.
The first development flight Test Vehicle (TV-D1) is in the final stages of preparation. The Test Vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission. The payloads consist of the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES) with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters. This flight will simulate the abort condition during the ascent trajectory corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2 encountered in the Gaganyaan mission. CES with CMwill be separated from the Test Vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km. Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of CES and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of CM in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota.
The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on 13th August. At SDSC, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad. This Test Vehicle mission with this CMis a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programas a near-complete system is integrated for a flight test. The success of this test flight will set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and unmanned missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan mission with Indian Astronauts.


Image

View attachment 958855
Image
View attachment 958857
Click to expand...
2025 or 2026?
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
From Aditya to Gaganyaan: ISRO to have packed schedule after Chandrayaan-3
Replies
1
Views
381
bloo
bloo
INS_Vikrant
ISRO Completes Two Major Tests Involving The Vikas Engine And Crew Module Propulsion System for Manned Spaceflight Mission
Replies
0
Views
657
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
N
India to send female robot 'Vyommitra' to space in the Gaganyaan mission: Jitendra Singh
Replies
2
Views
194
Puffin
Puffin
N
ISRO successfully tests Service Module Propulsion System of human space flight
Replies
1
Views
192
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
INDIAPOSITIVE
Chandrayaan-3 to Gaganyaan: 2023 is going to be about bigger, bolder, braver missions from India
Replies
0
Views
688
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom