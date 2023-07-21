What's new

ISRO successfully tests Service Module Propulsion System of human space flight

NG Missile Vessels

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1682035190049415172

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully tested the propulsion system of the Gaganyaan Service Module. The test was conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri.

During the test, engineers fired five liquid apogee motor (LAM) engines with a thrust of 440 N and sixteen reaction control system (RCS) Thrusters with a thrust of 100 N.

Isro said that the Service Module of Gaganyaan is a regulated bi-propellant-based propulsion system that caters to the requirements of the Orbital Module, performing orbit injection, circularization, on-orbit control, de-boost maneuvering, and service module-based abort if any during the ascent phase of the mission.

Essentially, the propulsion system will act as a key instrument to guide the service module in which astronauts will be sitting.

The Indian space agency added that the 440 N Thrust LAM engines provide the main propulsive force during the mission ascending phase, while the RCS thrusters ensure precise attitude correction.

"The hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) emulated the fluid circuit of the Service Module Propulsion System, encompassing the propellant tank feed system, helium pressurization system, flight-qualified thrusters, and control components. The first hot test of the Phase-2 test series demonstrated the integrated performance of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System," Isro said in a statement.

While the space agency did not say anything about the plans of the maiden abort test of the Gaganyaan mission, it added that the successful completion of this hot test proves that the SMPS has advanced in demonstrating its integrated performance in the full configuration.

The hot test lasted for 250 seconds and involved the LAM engines firing in continuous mode, along with RCS thrusters, adhering to the test profile. The Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System is designed and developed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).
Isro successfully tests engines that will guide Gaganyaan Service Module

Essentially, the propulsion system will act as a key instrument to guide the service module in which astronauts will be sitting.
