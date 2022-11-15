India is the most under-performing cricket team in white ball history | Too much Ego & Pride but nothing to show | England stars expose India

After Pat Cummins, Starc, and English player Sam Billings, now Australian captain Finch also decided to quit IPL and registered himself for the PSL this year. That's serious damage to IPL. Some say personal reasons and some say others, the fact of the matter is, everyone knows the real reason behind these unusual withdrawals.



The cricketing world has realized after many years that instead of playing such a cricket where you only have a dead flat floor, where you can easily put 200/220+ runs on board and then do the chase successfully without facing any lethal bowling.



Why would anyone play a league where you have to bring good bowlers from outside? Instead, It would be better to play in a league where you already have speed guns. Facing them on odd pitches will definitely make your batting skills at the highest level and eventually help you to confront a good bowling attack in big tournaments.



Yes, by playing IPL you can make a handsome amount of money there is no doubt about it but whats the point of playing cricket then? There are many other fields in which you can make more than that. I hope BCCI and IPL administration realize this before its too late.